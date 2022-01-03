Tyson workers’ lawsuit sent back to state court by judge
DES MOINES — A federal appeals court has ruled that Tyson Foods can’t claim it was operating under the direction of the federal government when it tried to keep its processing plants open as the coronavirus spread rapidly within them during the early days of the pandemic.
The Des Moines Register reports that a lawsuit filed by several families of four workers who died after contracting COVID-19 while working at Tyson’s pork processing plant in Waterloo will be heard in state court. The families allege that Tyson’s actions contributed to the deaths.
Tyson had sought to move the case to federal court because it said federal officials wanted it to keep its plants running. The company cited an executive order former President Donald Trump signed that designated meat processors as essential infrastructure.
“The fact that an entity — such as a meat processor — is subject to pervasive federal regulation alone is not sufficient to confer federal jurisdiction,” Judge Jane Kelly wrote in the decision.
The court also noted that Trump’s order was signed in late April 2020 after many of its workers were infected. More than 1,000 Tyson workers at the Waterloo plant tested positive for the virus that spring and at least six died.
Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson said the Springdale, Arkansas-based company is disappointed in the court ruling, but he defended the steps Tyson took to keep workers safe during the pandemic.
Acting Milwaukee mayor calls for reducing violence in 2022
MILWAUKEE — Several shootings in Milwaukee during the morning hours of New Year’s Day prompted the city’s acting mayor to immediately call for reducing violence in 2022.
A 40-year-old man was killed and at least two other people were injured in separate shootings Saturday morning, Milwaukee police said. One of the injured was a 9-year-old boy.
Milwaukee Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson called it “an unacceptable continuation of the gun violence that marred 2021” and said the “ongoing turmoil must end.”
Johnson said he plans to finalize Milwaukee’s new public safety and violence reduction plan and said there is “no higher priority” for his administration than reducing violence, the Journal Sentinel reported.
“We can — and we must — break this cycle and return peace to our neighborhoods that have endured this scourge,” Johnson said.
Milwaukee had a record-breaking 197 homicides in 2021 according to the police crime dashboard and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
With Trump backing, GOP Rep. Miller challenges Rep. Davis
OAKLAND, Ill. — Republican U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois, who has a fresh endorsement from former President Donald Trump, has announced she’ll mount a primary challenge against five-term U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis.
Miller, known for controversy including quoting Adolf Hitler outside the U.S. Capitol, was first elected in 2020.
“I’m looking forward to working with you in Washington to defend the Second Amendment, secure our borders and protect life, while also bringing back high-paying jobs and continuing to make America great!” she wrote Saturday on Twitter.
Miller’s Oakland home was drawn into the same district as four-term Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro. She previously said she’d run again, but it was unclear where. Illinois lost one House seat in the new map drawn by Democrats.
While members of Congress don’t have to live in the district they represent, Davis of Taylorville raised it as an issue.
“Miller is so desperate to stay in Congress she’s running in a district she doesn’t live in ...” Davis’ campaign wrote in a statement Saturday.
Davis, who is also a strong Trump supporter and co-chaired his 2020 reelection campaign in Illinois, has already received establishment backing with endorsements from most Republican county chairmen in the district. Davis, who had considered running for Illinois governor, announced in November that he’d seek a sixth term. The Illinois primary is in June.
Illinois COVID-19 closures and rules take effect today
CHICAGO — Chicago will require COVID-19 vaccination proof for indoor venues and Illinois Secretary of State offices will be closed starting today due to a surge in infections.
The proof of vaccine rules will apply to everyone age 5 and older and includes restaurants, bars, gyms and other venues like sports and entertainment arenas. The rules don’t apply to those inside venues for less than 10 minutes, like those picking up takeout.
The Secretary of State office closures for in-person services begin today and last until at least Jan. 18.
The move comes as Illinois and the rest of the country are seeing a COVID-19 surge to the highest levels on record.
Anticipating a wave of COVID-19 patients, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is urging hospitals to delay elective surgeries and other non-emergency procedures to keep more beds open.
Also, Illinois General Assembly leaders announced two of three planned session days would be canceled this week due to the surge. Leaders said session days the following week would also likely be canceled.
CHICAGO — Drew Peterson, the former Chicago-area police sergeant who was convicted in 2012 of killing his third wife, is set to return to court this month after a judge agreed to hear his motion to vacate the verdict.
Will County Judge Edward Burmilla scheduled the Jan. 21 hearing after finding a “gist of a constitutional” claim in Peterson’s six-page handwritten motion, according to the Chicago Tribune. Burmilla assigned Peterson a public defender and two investigators from the public defender’s office.
Peterson, from the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook, is serving a 38-year prison sentence in the 2004 killing of Kathleen Savio. He will follow that sentence with 40 more years after he was convicted in 2016 of plotting to kill the prosecutor who put him behind bars.
In his motion filed in October, Peterson argues that his lead attorney, Joel Brodsky, did not provide effective counsel. Peterson contends that Brodsky threatened other attorneys with removal from the case if they disagreed with him, and that he wanted to testify in his own defense but that Brodsky would not allow it. Peterson also alleges prosecutorial misconduct and witness intimidation.
Further, he argues that two key witnesses who were allowed to testify under the state’s hearsay law should not have been permitted to testify. The Illinois Supreme Court ruled in a unanimous 2017 decision that hearsay testimony from Savio and Stacy Peterson did not violate Drew Peterson’s constitutional right to confront his accusers because of evidence that he killed them to prevent their testimony.
The Will County State’s Attorney’s office said in a 23-page written response that there was no merit to Peterson’s claims, and denied any misconduct or witness intimidation.
Prosecutors pointed out that the state’s higher courts, including the Supreme Court, ruled against Peterson, and provided court transcripts in which he told the judge that he chose not to testify but never mentioned that Brodsky prevented him from taking the witness stand.