For years, people in the Quad-Cities have awaited demolition of the old Interstate-74 bridge between Bettendorf and Moline.

It’s not that people here hate the bridge, although the narrow road width and nearly non-existent shoulders gave some drivers the shakes. It’s just that its demise would mean the new bridge, in the planning stages for decades, would be complete.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.