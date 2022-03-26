Former road commissioner pleads guilty in kickback scheme
CHICAGO — A former suburban Chicago highway commissioner has pleaded guilty to taking more than $280,000 in kickbacks from the owner of an excavation company.
Robert Czernek, 71, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of honest-services wire fraud during a remote hearing before a federal judge. Sentencing guidelines call for up to nine years in prison, but prosecutors have agreed to recommend a much lighter term if he continues to cooperate with them.
Czernek was formerly the elected head of the Bloomingdale Township highway commission.
Fazio and Giannini are now set for trial on May 31.
Czernek was accused of taking kickbacks from Fazio over a period of more than eight years in exchange for approving contracts for road work that in many cases was never performed.
Nurse pleads guilty to reckless conduct
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A southern Illinois nurse has been sentenced to a year of probation for not administering lifesaving measures to a nursing home resident nearly five years ago, Illinois State Police said Wednesday.
Christy McCall, 45, of Belleville, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of reckless conduct in a Madison County court on March 14, state police said in a news release. She also was ordered to pay fines and fees of $1,039.
Charges of criminal neglect of a long-term care facility resident resulting in death and criminal neglect of a long-term facility resident resulting in injury were vacated under a plea agreement, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.
On Aug. 1, 2017, the Collinsville Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center notified the Illinois State Police Medicaid Fraud Control Bureau of an allegation that McCall neglected to provide proper care leading to the death of resident Eunice Vancil, 81, on June 30.
Human remains found near interstates
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. — Illinois State Police are investigating human remains discovered in southern Illinois.