Man receives 130 years in prison for home invasion killing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A Springfield man who pleaded guilty to the fatal stabbing of a woman during a home invasion and setting her home on fire has been sentenced to 130 years in prison.
The sentence imposed on Wednesday comes about three months after Ronald D. Porter pleaded guilty to 13 counts of felony charges, including first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sexual assault, armed robbery, home invasion, and concealment of a homicidal death in the 2020 slaying of 24-year-old Abby Neisler.
The sentence almost assures that Porter will die in prison, with The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reporting that the 33-year-old Porter must serve the entire 55-year sentence for the first-degree murder charge alone.According to authorities, Porter entered Neisler’s Springfield home while she was away. When she returned on Jan. 11, 2020, he restrained her, sexually assaulted her and stabbed her before he set fire to her bedroom to conceal evidence.
Porter was arrested weeks later for a number of aggravated robberies that were committed in January and February of that year.
Woman convicted in brother’s neglect death
MONTICELLO, Ill. — A central Illinois woman has been convicted in the neglect death of her brother, whose body was found surrounded by garbage and other filth prosecutors said contributed to his death.
A Piatt County jury convicted Christie Brown, 64, on Thursday of criminal neglect in Ronald Blankenship’s August 2018 death. A judge set her sentencing for Dec. 7.
Blankenship, 64, was found dead in his bedroom in the Monticello home the siblings co-owned. His body was surrounded by used adult diapers, overflowing garbage bags and other filth, The (Champaign) News-Gazette reported.
Six medical professionals testified that those deplorable conditions made it easier for Blankenship to catch ailments.
A forensic pathologist found Blankenship’s main cause of death was bronchial pneumonia due to chronic bronchitis, but also listed “medical neglect” as a contributing factor.
Blankenship’s physician said he got pneumonia easily because his long-term tracheotomy gave bacteria a more direct route into his body, and it was important to keep that area clean.
Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman told jurors it was logical to conclude that the home’s unsanitary conditions contributed to Blankenship’s death.
Defense attorney Andrew Wessler said Blankenship, a former nurse, had been sick for years and had to use a walker. He contended Blankenship did not seem to want medical help.
Brown was also convicted of animal cruelty after two ailing dogs found at the residence had to be euthanized.