News in your town

Deck the halls? Not at the Illinois Capitol due to virus

Rural churches respond to spread of virus

Couples shrink guest lists to comply with virus restrictions

Repairs ongoing to Iowa streetlights damaged by August storm

Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin news in brief

Grand jury finds police shooting outside motel was justified

Antibodies from donated blood key to COVID-19 fight

Illinois news in brief

3 people charged in mentally ill man's slaying in Illinois

Milwaukee mother finds peace after gun violence took her son

Iowa news in brief

Recount drama in U.S. House race as Iowa candidates near a tie

Court: Ex-cop can try to rescind plea in suitcase death

Recount drama in extremely tight U.S. House race

Teen charged in Wisconsin mall shooting that injured 8

27 veterans die in COVID-19 outbreak at Illinois VA home

Boy, 15, charged in Wisconsin mall shooting that injured 8

27 COVID-19 deaths at Illinois vets nursing home prompts probe

Illinois: Fraudulent jobless claims soar during pandemic

Church review finds Iowa professor misbehaved but can return

Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin news in brief

Republicans sue to stop Wisconsin vote certification

Church review finds Iowa professor misbehaved but can return

Nearly 400 uncounted ballots found in Wisconsin recount

Panel: Iowa officer who shot man in 2016 won't get job back

Chicago officer seriously injured as car flees traffic stop

Year after his death, soldier from Iowa gets promotion

Rittenhouse attorney says judge allowed him on case

Conservative attorneys attack Dane County ban on gatherings

Wisconsin presidential recount in 4th day, with few changes

Nearly 700 mostly Chicago-area nursing home workers striking

Iowa Illinois news in brief

How Democrats came up short in bid to expand House majority

Iowa twins born 2 years ago at 22 weeks marking birthday

Wisconsin high school students take aim at light pollution

Wisconsin congressman says he tested positive for COVID-19

Police arrest 15-year-old boy in Wisconsin mall shooting

Hundreds of cities still eligible for COVID-19 relief money

Illinois city loses appeal over tickets, police performance

Lessons from COVID-19 pandemic teaching educators too

News in brief

Iowa Board of Regents to continue tuition freeze, emphasize campus free-speech policy

In Wisconsin recount, Trump challenges pile up, slow tally

Police arrest 15-year-old boy in Wisconsin mall shooting