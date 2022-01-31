Man charged with killing officer seeks new lawyer
KANKAKEE, Ill. — An Illinois man accused in a shooting that killed one police officer and critically wounded another is seeking a new attorney.
Darius D. Sullivan, of Bourbonnais, appeared in court Friday via video feed for what was supposed to be a scheduled arraignment. But during the hearing his defense attorney, Bart Beals, filed a motion to withdraw without giving an explanation, according to The (Kankakee) Daily Journal. Sullivan’s next court date is March 7.
Sullivan, 25, and 26-year-old Xandria Harris are charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. Both have pleaded not guilty. They were being held at Kankakee County jail without bond.
Prosecutors have said the two officers were shot as they were investigating a complaint about dogs that were barking in a car parked outside a hotel in Bradley. Authorities arrested Sullivan in Indiana on New Year’s Eve and Harris surrendered to police hours later in Bradley, which is outside Chicago.
The shooting left 49-year-old Bradley police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic dead and wounded her partner, Officer Tyler Bailey, who was recently released from the intensive care unit.
Police find little cooperation in fatal shooting outside high school
BELOIT, Wis. — Up to 40 people witnessed a fatal shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School after a basketball game yet police are being stonewalled in their investigation, authorities said Sunday.
Eyewitnesses are refusing to cooperate in the Saturday night killing of a 19-year-old man in the school’s front parking lot, Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said at a news conference. No suspects have been taken into custody.
“My department and myself have grown tired of the people who are refusing to talk to us,” Sayles said. “It is absolutely ridiculous that we have thirty to forty people who witnessed a young man lose his life and refuse to talk to us.”
The shooting took place shortly before 9 p.m., though the man had been taken to a local hospital by the time officers arrived at the scene. The victim, a former Beloit student, died at the hospital. No current students were involved, police said.
The school was put on brief lockdown following the game, at which time players from visiting La Follette High School in Madison were escorted to their bus and returned home safely, according to school district officials from Madison.
It was the second homicide that happened in Beloit on Saturday and the third in the city in less than four days. The killings are unrelated and were committed by different people, police said.
2 siblings charged in fatal Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES — Two suspects have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Des Moines last August.
Des Moines Police said siblings Jasmin Bautista, 20, and Jonathan Bautista, 18, were arrested on outstanding warrants during a traffic stop Saturday by the West Des Moines Police Department.
The brother and sister are charged in the killing of Des Moines resident Javier Wilson-Moncada, 43.
Police found Wilson-Moncada on the ground and unresponsive with a gunshot wound near the south bank of the Des Moines River on Aug. 30, 2021.
Police said they are still looking for another man who may have critical information about the shooting.
Man faces 8 felony charges after officer shot, wounded
MILWAUKEE — A man accused of shooting and wounding a Milwaukee police officer is facing eight felony charges, according to a criminal complaint filed before a court hearing on Sunday.
Jetrin Rodthong, 22, is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide and use of a dangerous weapon in the shooting Thursday of 26-year-old officer Herbert Davis III. Davis was released from a local hospital Friday.
It was the second shooting of a law enforcement officer in two days in Milwaukee and the third in two weeks.
Davis was called to the city’s Menomonee Valley neighborhood about 6:30 p.m. Thursday to check on a person in a vehicle who was sick or injured. Rodthong was initially found slumped over in a vehicle and then attempted to flee, police said.
Davis and Rodthong exchanged gunfire, police said, and both were struck. Afterward, Rodthong stole Davis’ squad car and fled.
Rodthong crashed into another vehicle, ran away and was later captured by police. He and the person in the vehicle he crashed into were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Rodthong is also charged with armed carjacking, three counts of bail jumping, recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run and possession of methamphetamine.
A court commissioner on Sunday set bail at $1 million cash bond, along with electronic home monitoring with other conditions.