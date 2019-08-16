Teens admit to burglaries in murder case
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Five teenagers charged with murder after an alleged attempt at car theft in suburban Chicago ended with a sixth teen fatally shot admitted they were out to commit burglaries, Lake County authorities said Wednesday.
The teenagers allegedly involved in the incident early Tuesday in Old Mill Creek led police on a 50-mile chase in a stolen vehicle to Chicago after a 75-year-old man fatally shot a 14-year-old outside his home. The man, a licensed gun owner, has not been charged with any violations or crimes.The wounded teen and another one of the defendants were dropped off at a Gurnee accident scene. The 14-year-old was pronounced dead after being transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.
Authorities say Diamond Davis, 18, and four juveniles were charged with first-degree murder because the unidentified 14-year-old died of wounds sustained during the commission of a forcible felony. Bail was set Tuesday in Lake County Circuit Court at $1 million each.
Man charged with hate crime in ice pick attackGURNEE, Ill. — Suburban Chicago officials have charged a man with a hate crime for an ice pick attack on a Hispanic man riding a motorcycle that displayed the Mexican flag.
Sheriff John Idleburg said Joseph Zens, 67, of rural Gurnee, was driving an SUV Wednesday when he abruptly cut off the 57-year-old victim and then yelled anti-Mexican slurs at the victim and told him to go back to his country. Zens then allegedly got an ice pick from his SUV and began chasing the victim, striking him once with the weapon.
Deputies later spoke with Zens at his residence and located an ice pick in the SUV. Zens also was charged with aggravated assault and is being held in the Lake County Jail on $15,000 bail.
Industrial hemp on display at state fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Visitors to the Illinois State Fair can see a plot of newly legalized industrial hemp growing.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that 100 industrial hemp and eight CBD plants were planted next to the U of I Master Gardner’s land on 8th Street.
Hemp production was legalized last summer and officials in April made applications available to would-be growers.
Agriculture Director John Sullivan said the two varieties of the cash crop are easy to differentiate. CBD plants need to branch out to produce buds for oils. Industrial strains are planted close together so they will grow tall with long, straight stems for production of fiber or hurd — dense, absorbent material.