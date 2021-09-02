Police fatally shoot person with knife in Jones County
MARTELLE, Iowa — At least five law enforcement officers fired their guns at a person holding a knife outside a building fire in rural Jones County, killing the person, the Iowa Department of Public Safety reported Wednesday.
The shooting happened Tuesday night, when law enforcement converged on a property about a mile southeast of Martelle following a 911 call, according to a news release from the department. Arriving officers came upon a large structure fire and a person holding a knife who didn’t comply with orders to drop the knife, officials said.
The person, identified as Jeremy M. Berg, 45, of Elkport, was shot numerous times and died at the scene, the department said. Two Jones County Sheriff’s deputies and three Anamosa police officers all fired their weapons and have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.
Additionally, a Linn County Sheriff’s deputy who shot non-lethal rounds at the person has been placed on paid administrative leave.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been slated to investigate the shooting, while the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the cause of the fire.
Officials gave no other details.
Federal regulators issue cease-and-desist order to Iowa bank
DES MOINES — Federal bank regulators have issued a cease-and-desist order to an Iowa bank accused of risky practices that threaten the stability of the 113-year-old, family-owned bank.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has ordered Clayton County-based Luana Savings Bank to restructure its management, scale back its loans and find more retail depositors, such as typical holders of savings or checking accounts, according to the Des Moines Register.
The FDIC takes issue mostly with Luana’s use of wholesale deposits — money from investors and other banks — to increase its lending and expand. The FDIC says because the money from wholesale deposits relies on variable interest rates, while the money the bank collects on loans is a fixed rate, Luana is at risk of financial straits if interest rates rise.
Luana is challenging the order, and bank president David Schultz told the Register that most of the accusations against Luana “are manufactured.”
“We have the cleanest portfolio of any bank over a billion dollars in the state of Iowa,” Schultz said.
The $1.9 billion bank — which has six branches, including ones in Clive, Norwalk and Polk City — also is facing accusations from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines involving hundreds of millions in home loans. Luana denies that claim.
Police: Man killed half-brother after COVID vaccine dispute
VIENNA, Ill. — A southern Illinois man allegedly shot his half-brother to death following an argument over the COVID-19 vaccine, authorities said.
Larry D. Cavitt, 68, of Goreville, was charged Monday in Johnson County Court with murder and aggravated battery with use of a firearm. The charges stem from Saturday’s death of Cavitt’s half-brother, Joseph E. Geyman, 51.
Johnson County Sheriff Pete Sopczak said the two men, who lived next door to each other, argued over the COVID-19 vaccine before Cavitt allegedly took out a handgun and fatally shot Geyman in the head.
Sopczak said there was no physical altercation prior to the shooting in the unincorporated Johnson County village of Tunnel Hill, located about 40 miles northwest of Paducah, Ky.
He said Geyman was married with four children and planned to retire in December.
“It just makes no sense,” Sopczak told The Southern Illinoisan.
Cavitt was released Tuesday from the Massac County Jail after posting bond. A judge ordered him to possess no firearms and have no contact with Geyman’s widow and four children.
Cavitt has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 15. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.