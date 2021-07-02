Chicago reports more shootings, fewer killings
CHICAGO — Fewer killings were reported over the first six months of 2021 in Chicago compared with the same period last year even as the number of shootings and people shot increased, according to statistics released Thursday by police.
Between Jan. 1 and Wednesday, there were 332 killings in the city — six fewer than in the first six months of 2020. Both numbers are much higher than the 246 recorded over the first half of 2019. Chicago ended 2020 with 769 slayings.
So far this year, there have been 1,515 shooting incidents and 1,880 people shot. Shooting incidents and victims over the first six months of 2020 totaled 1,377 and 1,656, respectively.
Former Milwaukee police chief delays return
MILWAUKEE — Ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales will not return to his job on Saturday as per a court order, his attorneys said Thursday.
Morales retired in August after the city’s police commission demoted him following turmoil over racial justice protests and complaints of distrust within the police department.
Morales sued for damages, and Milwaukee County Judge Christopher Foley ruled May 19 that he would reinstate Morales as chief on July 3 unless his attorneys and the city settle the lawsuit.
Morales’ attorneys have agreed to hold off until July 12 so they can continue settlement negotiations.
MADISON, Wis. — A conservative law firm has filed a lawsuit alleging Madison’s new civilian police oversight board has illegally reserved positions for members of certain races.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the action in federal court in Madison on Wednesday. The firm alleges that the board is using unconstitutional racial quotas to fill its slots.
The City Council created the 11-member board in September. At least six seats were reserved for Black people. The board also is required to have Asian, Latino and American Indian members. The board has been meeting since November.