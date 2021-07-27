Chicago mayor mulls mask mandate
CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will consider reinstating a mask mandate and other restrictions if the city starts to consistently record more than 200 new COVID-19 cases per day, she said.
Lightfoot made the comments in a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times where she was asked about the pandemic and expressed alarm about rising totals among the unvaccinated, as she did during a news conference last week.
Asked what her threshold is for reinstating a mask mandate, Lightfoot said: “Well, look, if we get back into an area where we feel like we’re in a red zone, which we are working very hard to make sure that our daily case rate is below 200, if we start to see consistently going over that, we’re not only going to look at a mask mandate, but we’re going to look back at other tools that we’ve been compelled to use.
“I hope we don’t get there,” Lightfoot added. “What we’re going to keep focusing on is pushing the vaccine. But my number one priority is to keep people safe.”
As of July 21, Chicago’s seven-day rolling average of new cases was nearly 150, a 71% increase from the previous week, when the figure was 86 cases. Because of lags in reporting test results, more recent dates may not have complete data.
Lightfoot faces a complicated balancing act on the pandemic. She has encouraged residents to get vaccinated and warned about possible restrictions if the city sees spikes. But she also has made a point of emphasizing her desire to keep the city as open as possible. At times, it has led to some mixed messaging.
As cases rose last October, for instance, she regularly warned about tighter restrictions being forthcoming — then criticized Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker for again shutting down indoor dining.
Lightfoot is also facing some criticism from people who think Lollapalooza shouldn’t be allowed to happen this year as cases swell. Her administration is nevertheless carrying on with plans to host the 100,000 person per day festival.
Man fires gun neighbor said was fake
WATERLOO, Iowa — Police in Waterloo have arrested a man on gun charges after they say he fired the gun when a neighbor questioned whether it was real.
The incident happened Sunday night when Tianzo Earl McNabb, 42, and his neighbor began arguing, The Courier reported. McNabb pulled a gun and pointed it at the neighbor, police said, and when the neighbor accused McNabb of brandishing a BB replica, McNabb fired the very real handgun into the air before going back inside his home.
Police then showed up at McNabb’s home, and a brief standoff ensued before McNabb was arrested early Monday morning and charged with assault while displaying a weapon and being a felon in possession of a gun.
He’s being held on $7,500 bond. No attorney was listed for McNabb in online court records Monday.
Person shot while fleeing police
CHICAGO — A person has been shot by an officer while fleeing police in Chicago.
The shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. Sunday as tactical officers were conducting a street stop and approached two males whose ages were not released, the police department said Monday.
One of the males ran into an alley and was shot in the leg. He was reported in good condition at a hospital.
A weapon was recovered and the incident, including the comprehensive use of force, was being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, police said.