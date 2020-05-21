Pella woman charged in stabbing death of Ottumwa woman
PELLA — Police charged a woman with murder Tuesday in the death of another woman who was found injured in a car in Pella and later died.
Pella police were called Monday night to investigate an argument at a home and found Tracy Mondabough, 46, of Ottumwa, injured in a vehicle. Officers performed lifesaving measures but Mondabough died, police said.
An affidavit stated that Mondabough appeared to have been stabbed in the chest. An autopsy is planned.
Police arrested Michelle Boat, 55, of Pella, on Monday night on a charge of violating a no-contact order, and she was taken to the Marion County Jail. On Tuesday, investigators also charged Boat with first-degree murder.
She remains in the jail on a $2 million bond.
Woman accused of hate crimes found competent for trial
DES MOINES — A Des Moines woman accused of hate crimes after she allegedly intentionally hit two children with her vehicle because of their race has been ruled competent to stand trial.
Court documents indicate a psychiatric evaluation found Nicole Poole competent.
Poole was charged with attempted murder and assault in violation of individual rights, and other offenses after she allegedly drove onto a sidewalk and hit a 14-year-old Hispanic girl near a suburban Des Moines school on Dec. 9. She also is accused of driving over a curb and hitting a 12-year-old black boy the same day. Both children survived.
Poole was arrested the same day after she used racial epithets and threw items at a gas station in West Des Moines.
A judge in February found Poole incompetent for trial and ordered her to receive treatment.
A new hearing is scheduled for May 28.
Minneapolis police make arrest in Iowa murder case
IOWA CITY — A man wanted in the shooting death of an Iowa City man in April has been arrested in Minneapolis, according to Iowa City police.
Patrick Bland, 32, of Rockford, Ill., was arrested Monday in Minneapolis on a first-degree murder warrant in the April 20 death of 21-year-old Kejuan Winters, who was shot several times at an Iowa City apartment.
Durojaiya A. Rosa, 22, of Iowa City, and Reginald Little, 44, also have been charged with first-degree murder in Winters’ death.
Investigators said Rosa and Little planned to rob Winters but didn’t intend to kill him, according to court records.
Police said Bland also was present for the robbery and was the “principal” in the fatal shooting.
A fourth person has been charged with helping Little escape. Little was arrested in Texas and is awaiting extradition.
Man charged after 2 dogs found starved
DES MOINES — A Des Moines man adopted two dogs from an animal shelter and then intentionally left them to starve to death in his apartment, police said.
David James Goodburn, 21, was charged with two counts of animal neglect — serious injury or death — which are serious misdemeanors. He is being held in the Polk County Jail,with a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 12.
Goodburn adopted the dogs in March from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. A criminal complaint says he left 3-year-old Nori and 1.5-year-old Brie without food and water and they eventually died.
Power was turned off and a strong odor was emanating from the apartment on Monday, the complaint said.
“It’s believed Goodburn intentionally left the dogs to die,” the complaint said.
ARL of Iowa spokeswoman Stephanie Filer said Goodburn was vetted before he adopted the dogs and gave no indication that he wouldn’t care for them.
She said Goodburn lived in the apartment and several people had visited after he adopted the dogs,and there were no warning signs before this week.
Des Moines public schools, Drake to build athletic stadium
DES MOINES — Des Moines school officials agreed Tuesday to join with Drake University to build a $19.5 million stadium for high school and middle school sports.
The city’s school board unanimously approved a resolution to pay $15 million for construction costs, using sales tax revenue. Drake will donate land, pay remaining costs and be responsible for maintaining the stadium, which will be built near the university’s basketball arena.
The 4,000-seat stadium will be the home field for four of the district’s five high school football teams and will be home for all of the district’s soccer teams. It also will be available for other school uses and middle school football and soccer games.
Drake also will use the field for its soccer teams.
Plans call for the stadium to be completed by summer 2021.