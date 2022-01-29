Police: Another person found fatally shot in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — For a second straight day, police in Cedar Rapids have responded to a fatal shooting within the city.
Someone called 911 around 7:30 a.m. Friday to report a person down in Cedar Valley Park, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found the body of a male victim lying in the parking lot who appeared to have been shot, police said.
Police did not immediately release the victim’s name, but said he appeared to have been targeted. No arrests were immediately reported.
Hours earlier on Thursday afternoon, police responding to a report of a shooting in southeastern Cedar Rapids found the body of another male lying in a street in a residential area. Police said that shooting, too, appeared to be a “targeted incident,” and are still searching for suspects in that case.
Boy, 11, charged in armed Chicago carjacking
CHICAGO — An 11-year-old boy has been charged in an armed carjacking last fall where he and other males allegedly stole an SUV at gunpoint from two Chicago women, police said.
The boy was arrested Wednesday and charged as a juvenile with vehicular hijacking and criminal trespass to property in the Nov. 19 carjacking.
He was identified as one of the people who took the SUV from two women, ages 57 and 36, in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood on Chicago’s southwest side, police said.
Investigators are still pursuing leads to find the others involved.
WLS-TV aired footage of the carjacking that was captured by a neighbor’s doorbell security camera. That footage shows what appears to be young males exiting a car and approaching the women just after they had pulled into a driveway in the SUV.
A short time later the suspects drive off with the SUV while also taking some of the women’s belongings.
Police said the 11-year-old suspect was also seen in a car that was reported stolen Nov. 13 in the city’s Marquette Park neighborhood.
Milwaukee schools approve $63M in COVID spending
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee school board has approved spending $63 million in federal COVID-19 relief dollars on dozens of renovation projects.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the board signed off on the spending Thursday. The most expensive renovation project is a new gym and four new science labs at Reagan High School totaling an estimated $9.9 million.
The board also approved allowing each school to spend $100,000 out of a separate $13.6 million pot of federal COVID-19 aid to hire staff and upgrade technology. The money must be spent by October 2024.
Milwaukee schools have received a total of $770 million in COVID-19 relief since the pandemic began.