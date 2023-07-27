A Story County woman is suing a nurse practitioner who is criminally charged with pimping and human trafficking in connection with his Ankeny medical practice.

Police and prosecutors allege that for the past 15 years, Carl Markley of Ames, who ran the Wellness Clinic in Ankeny and several other businesses, recruited patients and other individuals to participate in sex acts, disguised as “research,” in exchange for money.

Recommended for you

IowaCapitalDispatch.com