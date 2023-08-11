Illinois-Semiautomatic Weapons Ban-Supreme Court

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker hugs gun control advocate Maria Pike after he signed comprehensive legislation to ban military-style firearms on Jan. 10, 2023, at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois Supreme Court will issue an opinion on the state's ban on the sale or possession of semi-automatic weapons of the type used in the 2022 Independence Day shooting in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park that killed seven and dozens of other mass shootings nationally. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP, file)

 Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Supreme Court has upheld the state's ban on the sale or possession of the type of semiautomatic weapons used in hundreds of mass killings nationally.

In a 4-3 decision Friday, the high court found that the Protect Our Communities Act does not violate the federal Constitution's guarantee of equal protection of the law nor the state constitution's bar on special legislation.

