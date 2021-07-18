Federal recovery loans available for some victimized by tornado damage in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Residents whose property suffered damage in June from a tornado that hit DuPage County and other areas of suburban Chicago are eligible for low-interest federal recovery loans.
Illinois officials announced this past week that the U.S. Small Business Administration had approved their request for assistance with long-term, low-interest loans.
A tornado with winds reaching 140 mph swept through DuPage County on June 21. State officials’ survey of the area found major damage estimated at $3 million to 36 homes. Another 127 homes and six businesses suffered an estimated $2.6 million in damage.
The storm also impacted parts of Cook, Kane, Kendall and Will counties, where those impacted are also eligible for help. An outreach center to assist applicants will be established in the Village of Woodridge.
Three types of assistance are available. Physical disaster loans pay for property damaged by the storm, including real estate, machinery and inventory.
Economic injury disaster loans provide capital to help small businesses including nonprofits meet ongoing costs and financial obligations.
Home disaster loans go to owners or renters. They are limited to $200,000 to replace real estate and $40,000 to repair or replace property.
Site of former Younkers store in Des Moines could become a neighborhood park
DES MOINES — The site where the Younkers department store burned seven years ago may soon become a park in downtown Des Moines.
EMC Insurance, owner of the lot, said Friday that it plans to develop a neighborhood park that will include sports courts, public artwork, flower beds and sitting areas. The company hopes that the park will open next summer.
Mayor Frank Cownie said in a news release that the park will fill a void for the downtown area. The park must still receive approval from the city.
Young girl hospitalized after Kenosha shooting
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police are investigating a shooting at a gas station that left a young girl hospitalized.
The girl is accused of attempting to steal a car at the gas station around 5:30 p.m. Friday on 50th Street and Sheridan Road. Police said the vehicle’s owner fired shots at the car, striking the girl who was driving away.
Kenosha police did not provide the age of the girl but described her as a juvenile. The girl was transported to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Kenosha police said the shooter is in custody. The scene remains under investigation.