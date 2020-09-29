Bones, apparently human, found during search for woman
WAUSAUKEE, Wis. — A search by more than 100 volunteers for a woman last seen in 2017 has turned up bones that appear to be human in Marinette County, according to sheriff’s officials.
The search for 83-year-old Jeanette Fullerton Sunday near Wausaukee also uncovered some clothing and footwear that matches what Fullerton was wearing when she disappeared, authorities said.
The findings were about 2 miles from her home in a wooded swampy area where recent trail camera photos were discovered of Fullerton from the morning she went missing.
Recently, a man who lives north of Highway 180 retrieved the memory card from trail camera he hadn’t checked in years, WLUK-TV reported.
Authorities initially said they believed Fullerton may have tried to walk to her daughter’s house about a quarter-mile away. Searches and a Silver Alert at the time failed to locate her.
Kenosha police say argument among crowd turns deadlyKENOSHA, Wis. — An argument involving several dozen people turned deadly in Kenosha.
About 30 to 40 people were arguing in the parking lot of a local establishment about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.
When police arrived, the people began to leave, then gunshots rang out.
Officers found a person lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. The 25-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police continue to investigate the case as a homicide. There’s no word on any arrests.
2 dead, 10 injured after shooting inside clubWATERLOO, Iowa — Two people died from their injuries and another 10 were hurt when at least two people began shooting at each other inside a private club in Waterloo.
Police said Monday that a the second person to die at a hospital this weekend was a woman from outside Waterloo, The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported. A 22-year-old Waterloo man also died at a hospital after being shot.
No arrests have yet been made.
The shooting occurred about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, according to police. Authorities estimated that about 100 people were at the club when gunfire erupted inside following a confrontation. They said the building is a former bar that was being used by a motorcycle club as an unauthorized night club.
“This incident was the result of at least two individuals recklessly shooting at each other inside and outside the building,” the police said in a statement Sunday.
Illinois launches online tracking system for rape kitsCHICAGO — The Illinois State Police has launched an online tracking system for rape kits that will allow sexual assault survivors to track evidence in new cases.
The state police, which rolled out the system in August, runs laboratories that analyze DNA evidence. The system was supposed to launch last year, but was delayed until this year, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Survivors will be given a case number for the system that will allow them to track their evidence through five steps: initial collection at a health care facility, receipt by a law enforcement agency, receipt by a forensic laboratory, laboratory analysis and when a laboratory report is sent to a law enforcement agency.
ISP did not say which healthcare centers are using the system, but said 86% of eligible facilities have submitted agreements to participate.
Officials at the University of Chicago Medical Center, Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Swedish Hospital in Chicago have all said they are using the system.
The system is not retroactive. Tracking numbers are assigned only for new cases, according to ISP.
Beth Hundsdorfer, a spokesperson for the police force, said survivors with cases before Aug. 14 should check with the investigating agency for more information.
Advocates say the system can boost accountability and offer survivors support and control.
“Surviving sexual assault is a traumatic experience,” said Carrie Ward, executive director of the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault. “The transparency this system provides is empowering to victims.”
Shira Ellenberg Blanton, a sexual assault nurse examiner at Swedish Hospital, has used the system for a recent patient.
“This is one resource that I can say, here, make sure you don’t lose this,” Blanton said. “This makes it more tangible, to maybe be able to reassert some power and control over a situation that took power and control away from them.”
4 young Peoria women killed in 1-car crashPEORIA, Ill. — Teachers and staff at a central Illinois high school are mourning the weekend deaths of four young women who were killed when their vehicle left a roadway and slammed into a tree.
All four women killed in early Sunday’s crash in Peoria were Manual Academy graduates. Authorities identified them as Jazzman Burns, 22, a 2016 graduate; Quanylan Thomas, 19, a 2019 graduate; and 18-year-olds Tyesha Thomas and Diamond Williams, both 2020 grads.
“One life lost is tragic; four from one event is unconscionable. My heart breaks for these families,” said Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.
Peoria police said the car carrying the women was traveling at a high speed about 3:45 a.m. Sunday when the driver lost control and struck a tree, the Journal Star reported.
All four were pronounced dead at the scene. Police and the coroner’s office continue investigating the fatal crash. Autopsies and toxicology tests were pending.Manual Academy planned to provide support Monday on the front lawn of the school for current and former Manual students affected by the deaths.
Principal Devon Hawks said in a statement that “these young ladies will be missed and our hearts go out to their families and everyone impacted.”