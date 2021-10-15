Carjacking in Council Bluffs injures woman
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A violent carjacking that injured a woman in Council Bluffs ended in a crash before the suspect could cross the Missouri River into Nebraska, police said.
The incident began Wednesday night, when a man’s vehicle was hit from behind, Council Bluffs police said in a news release. When the man got out to inspect the damage, someone from the other vehicle jumped into his car and drove off, police said. The victim’s wife was a passenger in the car and was seriously injured when she fell into the roadway as the carjacker sped off.
Police said the carjacker drove west towards Omaha, Nebraska, causing several crashes along the way. Council Bluffs officers and the Iowa State Patrol used a maneuver that caused the fleeing car to crash before it reached the Nebraska side of the bridge, police said.
The suspect was injured and taken to an Omaha, Neb., hospital for treatment. Officials said he’ll be charged with robbery and other counts when he’s released from the hospital.
Man charged in shooting that killed 7-year-old girl
CHICAGO — A man is charged in an August shooting that killed a 7-year-old Chicago girl and seriously wounded her younger sister.
Police charged Aireon Luster, 24, on Wednesday with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the death of Serenity Broughton. He was ordered held without bond during a Thursday court hearing.
Authorities allege he was one of two gunmen who got of a car in an alley and opened fire as Serenity’s mother was putting the sisters into a parked car. Police have said a relative was the intended target, and prosecutors said in court documents that an uncle of the girls was in an ongoing dispute with Luster.
Officers collected more than two dozen shell casings, authorities said. Serenity was struck in the chest and died at a hospital. Her 6-year-old sister, Aubrey, was shot in the armpit and chest but recovered.
Wounded Chicago officer released from rehab
CHICAGO — Numerous police officers and community members gathered Thursday to celebrate as Officer Carlos Yanez was released from the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.
Yanez was shot in the head and seriously wounded the night of Aug. 7 while conducting a traffic stop of three people in a vehicle in West Englewood. His partner, Ella French, was shot and killed.
After months of recovery, Yanez was greeted Thursday at the entrance of the rehabilitation center with a long round of applause and mariachi music as he sat in his wheelchair and was swarmed by the crowd.
“He’s a real hero,” one person can be heard saying in a video of the event posted to the Fraternal Order of Police’s Facebook page.
Yanez’s family set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for his recovery, which exceeded its goal of raising $350,000. According to the fundraiser, Yanez suffered gunshot wounds to the eye, brain and shoulder.