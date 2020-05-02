Illinois permits small, safe worship services
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois will allow small, safe worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a modified extension of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order that took effect Friday.
A small evangelical church in Lena, which filed a federal lawsuit, is taking credit for the change that permits people “to engage in the free exercise of religion”. The suit filed by The Beloved Church argues that the stay-at-home order violates the First Amendment.
While still encouraging online and drive-up services, the change appeared in Pritzker’s executive order Thursday night, said Peter Breen, senior counsel for the Thomas More Society, which is representing the church. Breen said the lawsuit continues but the church, which pledged to re-open Sunday, no longer needs to fear penalties for doing so. Breen said Pastor Stephen Cassell is mulling options for conducting services while complying with the adapted order.
It allows congregations of no more than 10 people at a time. Participants must observe the accepted 6 feet of social distance from fellow worshippers designed to discourage transmission of the potentially deadly coronavirus. It does not specifically require face coverings, but the May 1 order requires one for people who are in public settings and within 6 feet of others.
Pritzker issued his initial stay-at-home order on March 21 as COVID-19 cases in Illinois were swelling. It was extended once after April 8 and last week, through May 30. But the latest version allows nonessential businesses to take phone and online orders, opens state parks and allows some delayed elective surgeries.
Nonetheless, “liberty rallies” seeking even fewer restrictions were held Friday at the Capitol in Springfield and the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago where Pritzker has an office.
“When do we open up?” said former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, who was among more than 100 protesters in Chicago. “We need a rational conversation about that.”
Cedar Rapids shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A woman was killed and another woman injured in a pre-dawn shooting at a Cedar Rapids apartment complex, police said Friday.
Police said the shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. Friday. Officers called to the scene found two women with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Police did not immediately release their names. Police said a suspect in the shooting, who also has not been named, fled to a nearby hotel and was arrested nearly three hours after the shooting.
Dismissal of suit over Reynolds flight upheld
DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a Des Moines attorney who challenged a 2017 flight that Gov. Kim Reynolds and her family took on a private jet to a football game in Memphis, Tenn.
Gary Dickey filed a complaint with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board in September 2018, alleging the $2,880 claimed for four seats on the private jet in campaign disclosure documents underestimated the flight’s value by thousands of dollars. The plane was owned by a company that has contracts with the state. Dave North, the company’s CEO and a major campaign donor of Reynolds, paid for the flight.
The board dismissed his complaint, saying the estimate was reasonable. Dickey appealed and a district court judge in December 2018 dismissed his challenge, saying he lacked standing to sue because he wasn’t injured by the governor’s filing even if it wasn’t accurate.