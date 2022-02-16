Last Afghans depart Wisconsin Army post for new U.S. homes
FORT MCCOY, Wis. — The final group of Afghan nationals temporarily housed at a Wisconsin Army post have been resettled to new communities across the country, the Defense Department said Tuesday.
About 12,600 Afghans were sent last year to Fort McCoy, a training post about 150 miles northwest of Milwaukee. The fort was one of eight military installations across the country that temporarily housed more than 76,000 Afghans who were forced to flee their homeland in August after the U.S. withdrew its forces from Afghanistan and the Taliban took control.
The Afghans were sent to the facilities to acclimate to the U.S. and undergo background checks before federal officials relocated them to some 290 communities across the country.
Officials said about 1,200 “vulnerable” Afghans “who are in the process of completing their resettlement” continue to be housed at a military installation in New Jersey.
Iowa lawmakers send 2.5% school funding increase to governor
DES MOINES — Republicans in the Iowa Legislature are sending to Gov. Kim Reynolds a school funding bill that offers a 2.5% increase from the current year.
The Iowa Senate passed the bill Monday, adopting the House version of the bill approved last week. The Senate had initially proposed a 2.25% increase but opted to accept the House bill. It now goes to Reynolds, who also had proposed 2.5% increase in her budget.
The bill would increase K-12 funding to $7,413 per pupil, up from the current $7,227. The cost is estimated to be about $172 million.
Republican Sen. Amy Sinclair, the bill’s sponsor, said it is an amount that is sustainable, predictable and reliable.
A grandson and nephew of Chicago’s two longest-serving mayors was convicted Monday of tax crimes and making false statements.
Patrick Daley Thompson, a member of the City Council, must immediately resign under state law.
Thompson was accused of falsely claiming mortgage interest deductions and lying about lines of credit from Washington Federal Bank for Savings.
The jury’s deliberations and verdict followed about three hours of closing arguments.
Thompson’s grandfather was Richard J. Daley and his uncle is Richard M. Daley, who each served more than 20 years as mayor of Chicago.
Federal regulators closed Washington Federal in 2017. Investigators said Thompson lied about the extent of his loans to a new lender and said he only owed $110,000, not $269,000.
Democrats attempted to amend the bill to increase state aid by 5%, or $300 million but Republicans voted the amendment down and their version passed on a party-line vote.
Democratic Sen. Jackie Smith said Iowa ranks 40th in the nation for the increase in per pupil expenditures from 2014 to 2019 and the state’s per pupil funding is below the national average.
Chicago nonprofit CEO pleads guilty to fraud
CHICAGO — The leader of a Chicago not-for-profit group has pleaded guilty to misusing more than $260,000 in state grant money intended to develop commercial properties and fund a job training program.
Yesse Yehudah, 73, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of wire fraud in federal court. Yehudah, who has already paid back $90,000, will have to pay back $170,000 under his plea, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 17 with federal prosecutors pushing for him to serve up to 33 months in prison.
Yehudah was initially charged in a 15-count federal indictment in 2020 that involved the not-for-profit Fulfilling Our Responsibilities Unto Mankind where he was the president and CEO.
The 14 other counts against Yehudah — who was from Chicago but now lives in Wisconsin — will be dropped at sentencing.
Prosecutors accused him of devising a scheme to cheat the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, which had provided his organization with three grants that totaled $575,000.
The grant money was designated to help spur economic development in Dolton, a south Chicago suburb, and to create a jobs training program.
The grants had strict guidelines on how the money could be spent. Yehudah has admitted to submitting bogus documents like forging checks and falsifying invoices to make the work seem legitimate to the state commerce agency.
Prosecutors said he pocketed the money and even made a private loan to another individual.