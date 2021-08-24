Jesse Jackson, wife, remain hospitalized with COVID-19
CHICAGO — Civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, remained hospitalized Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, family members said.
Jesse Jackson, 79, has been fully vaccinated, receiving his first shot in January at a public event where he urged others to do the same. But Jacqueline Jackson, 77, has not been vaccinated, according to longtime family spokesman Frank Watkins. He declined to elaborate Monday.
The couple, married nearly 60 years, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, family members announced Saturday, with their age as a factor. A day later, their son Jonathan Jackson said both parents were resting comfortably at the hospital and “responding positively to their treatments.”
“The status of my parents has not changed,” Jonathan Jackson said in a Monday statement. “We are ever mindful that COVID-19 is a serious disease and we ask that you continue in prayer for my parents, as we remain prayerful for yours.”
CARBONDALE, Ill. — A Southern Illinois University student died after she and three other people were shot early Sunday during a party near the school’s campus, police said.
SIU freshman Keeshanna Jackson was pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot about 3 a.m. Sunday in Carbondale just north of the university’s campus.
Three other gunshot victims came into the emergency room at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale with gunshot wounds as police were investigating Jackson’s shooting. Police said those three victims had suffered non-life-threatening wounds and came on their own to the ER.
The shooting near the SIU campus came just after the first week of fall semester classes, The Southern Illinoisan reported.
The school’s chancellor, Austin Lane, said in a statement that the campus community was “heartbroken” by Jackson’s death.
Public health officials drop Illinois’ ‘do not eat’ sport fish advisory
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois public health officials have dropped a “do not eat” advisory for sport fish in the Illinois River for the first time since the 1970s.
The Illinois Department of Public Health relaxed the warning because concentrations of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, have declined, the Chicago Tribune reported. The toxic contaminants were banned in 1979 but stick around in the environment, prompting the advisory.
IDPH issues advisories annually based on fish samples collected from 40 to 50 streams, rivers, and inland lakes, as well as from four stations in Lake Michigan. They are geared toward vulnerable populations including pregnant and nursing women, and children younger than age 15.
The department said there is no known immediate health hazard from eating contaminated fish in Illinois. But there are “concerns about the effects of long-term, low-level exposure” to contaminants including PCBs.
Guidance also was relaxed for some Lake Michigan fish, including whitefish and rainbow trout. Recommended consumption is now no more than one meal a week. Previous guidance was to limit consumption to once per month.
1 killed, 1 injured in car-train crash
WATERLOO, Iowa — A northeastern Iowa driver was seriously hurt and her 15-year-old sister killed when their car was hit by a train at a rural crossing east of Waterloo, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The crash happened Saturday along Canfield road when a car driven by Emma Michels, 18, of Maynard, entered the train crossing at the same time as the train, officials said. Michels and her 15-year-old sister Kate Michels, who was in the passenger seat, were taken to a Waterloo hospital, and Kate was later flown to an Iowa City hospital. where she died Sunday of her injuries.
Investigators said it appeared the train’s whistle and the crossing’s red flashing lights and bell were activated at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.
Roommate charged in shooting death
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man has been charged with second-degree murder following the shooting death of his roommate over the weekend.
Robert Buel, 52, was arrested following the shooting death of 41-year-old Jason Lafferty on Sunday, the Sioux City Journal reported. The shooting was reported shortly before 9:45 a.m. at a home along 21st Street, police said.
Arriving officers found Lafferty fatally wounded at the home and said Buel was also in the home. An investigation showed that Buel and Lafferty had been arguing when Lafferty went to the home’s garage and Buel followed him armed with a shotgun and a handgun.
Buel pointed the shotgun at Lafferty before putting it down and shooting Lafferty with the handgun, police said.