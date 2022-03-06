Iowa man sentenced for 2003 abduction, assault of teens
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — An Iowa man has been sentenced to more than 33 years in federal prison for kidnapping and sexual assaulting two Omaha, Neb., teenagers nearly 20 years ago.
Myron Lee Brandon, 43, of Pacific Junction, was sentenced Wednesday to 405 months in prison, federal prosecutors in western Iowa said in a news release.
Brandon was found guilty in October of two counts of kidnapping and two counts of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Prosecutors said Brandon met the then-14- and 15-year-old girls in downtown Omaha in 2003. He then drove them to a rural road outside Pacific Junction, where he held them at knifepoint, bound them with rope, sexually assaulted them and burned them with a cigarette. The teens escaped and walked to Interstate 29, where they were picked up by a motorist and taken to safety, officials said.
He wasn’t linked to the crime until years later, when a 2015 initiative to re-examination of old laboratory evidence linked him to DNA collected in rape kits at the time of the crime.
Wisconsin deputy charged with multiple sex assault counts
MILWAUKEE — A former Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assaults.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that Walworth County Sheriff’s Deputy Gerardo Baca was charged Wednesday with 19 felonies, including multiple counts of second- and third-degree sexual assault involving an intoxicated victim and capturing intimate images of people. Other counts include stalking, child enticement and threats to communicate derogatory information.
Baca, 36, of Delavan, was charged in Walwoth County but Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper is prosecuting him, online court records show.
The criminal complaint detailing the allegations against him has been sealed at Opper’s request, but many of the sexual offenses allegedly occurred while Baca was off-duty, the Journal Sentinel reported.
A news release from Walworth County Sheriff Kurt Picknell said his office received information about Baca’s possible off-duty misconduct on Feb. 1. The sheriff said he placed Baca on administrative leave and asked the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department to investigate. His agency is conducting an internal probe as well, Picknell said.
Baca resigned as a deputy on Friday. Online court records show he remains in custody on $500,000 cash bail. His attorney, identified in the records as Jessa Nicholson, didn’t immediately return an email Friday afternoon from The Associated Press seeking comment.
Federal review pauses construction through Rockford prairie
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Plans to construct a service road for Rockford’s airport through a 25-acre prairie remnant are on hold while the Federal Aviation Administration reviews the project.
The Rockford Register Star reports that the federal agency will determine whether an additional environmental review is needed at the site.
A spokesperson for the agency said officials with the Greater Rockford Airport Authority agreed that construction work will not begin before June 1. The airport is in the midst of a $50 million expansion for cargo operations.
Environmental groups hope the pause will give them time to press for cancellation of any construction through the prairie, known as Bell Bowl.
They have argued that the prairie’s ecosystem cannot be transplanted or recreated somewhere else and is home to several threatened and endangered species.
Man convicted of 2019 killing in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — An Iowa man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of killing a Cedar Falls man inside a downtown apartment in 2019.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that jurors on Friday found 20-year-old Keyon Roby guilty of first-degree murder in the Dec. 4, 2019, shooting death of 24-year-old Grant Saul. The jury deliberated for a day-and-a-half following a week of testimony.
The punishment for first-degree murder in Iowa is a mandatory life sentence. Roby also was found guilty of robbery. Formal sentencing will be at a later date.
Johnson, Baldwin move to end wolf protections
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s two U.S. senators are moving to end protections for gray wolves across most of the United States.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that Republican Ron Johnson and Democrat Tammy Baldwin introduced a bill earlier this week to remove protections for the wolf. Wyoming’s two Republican U.S. senators, Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso, have joined them.
The bill comes after a federal judge in California last month ordered protections be restored for wolves across most of the U.S. after the Trump administration removed them from the endangered species list. Re-listing wolves on the list effectively banned any wolf hunting or trapping seasons and prohibited farmers and ranchers from killing wolves preying on livestock.
Johnson said in a statement that Wisconsin residents should have a say in wolf management. Baldwin issued a statement saying she believes the wolf population is strong and federal officials should let the state manage the animal.
Police find man fatally shot in Des Moines
DES MOINES — Homicide detectives in Des Moines are investigating after police found a man fatally shot in a residential neighborhood.
Officers were called just before 9 p.m. Thursday to a neighborhood several blocks northeast of the Iowa State Capitol, where they found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound, police said.
Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Police later identified him as Blake Alcott Myers, of Des Moines.
Homicide detectives were interviewing witnesses and gathering forensic evidence in the shooting.
The death marked the city’s third homicide for 2022.
Man accused of video taping in locker rooms
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is accused of secretly video taping hundreds of people inside locker rooms at Wisconsin Athletic Club locations.
An arrest warrant has been issued for 33-year-old Peng Dong, who is charged in Milwaukee County with 15 felonies involving clubs in Wauwatosa and Glendale. He also faces a felony charge in Waukesha County involving the Wisconsin Athletic Club in Brookfield.
Prosecutors say some of the recordings date back to 2019. Police were called to the Brookfield club in late in December when someone found a camera inside Dong’s coffee cup, court document said. Dong told investigators he was setting up the camera to catch the person who was stealing his belongings.
A complaint said police looked through his hard drives and one officer counted more than 500 victims, including some minors.
“I’m pretty shocked at the moment,” said Peri Oliveros told WITI-TV. “It makes me a little hesitant to go into the locker rooms and specifically like change and everything and have my personal belongings in there, and know that that was happening.”
The Wisconsin Athletic Club sent members a statement.
“It is clearly stated in our clubs that the use of video is prohibited in our locker rooms and is subject to state and local law. We are saddened that this took place and have a zero-tolerance policy for these actions and misconduct.”
Dong failed to show up for his February court date in Waukesha County. The charges in Milwaukee County were filed Wednesday.
The attorney representing Dong in Waukesha County did not immediately return a message for comment.
Wisconsin GOP asks for redistricting stay
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Republican legislators asked the state Supreme Court on Friday to stay its decision to adopt new district maps pending an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Legislature redraws Wisconsin’s congressional and legislative district maps every 10 years to reflect population changes. The process, known as redistricting, can solidify the partisan majority in the Legislature for a decade. With the stakes so high, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican lawmakers couldn’t agree on a plan, leading to both sides asking the state Supreme Court to choose between each side’s maps.
The justices on Thursday picked Evers’ proposal. Democrats would make some marginal gains under Evers’ plan but Republicans would maintain their majorities in the Assembly and Senate, according to an analysis from the governor’s office.
Still, GOP legislators filed a motion late Friday afternoon asking the state Supreme Court to stay the adoption of the legislative boundaries because they plan to ask the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday for an expedited review of the case.
They contend they deserve a stay because they’ll likely win the case. They maintain Evers’ maps moved too many people to create more districts with a majority of Black and Hispanic voters in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act.
Spokeswomen for Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, who defended the governor’s maps in the case, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.