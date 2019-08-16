Pot roast wrap wins state fair award
DES MOINES — A pot roast wrap has been named winner of the People’s Choice Best New Food for 2019 at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
The winner in the final vote of the people is Georgie’s Roast with the Most Wrap from G Mig’s Wrap Stand. It’s a cheddar tortilla wrap with beef pot roast, a white rice mixture containing chorizo sausage crumbles, roasted green chiles, cheddar-Jack cheese, candy corn salsa, crispy corn tortilla crumbles and a sour cream drizzle, served with a salsa verde sauce on the side.
The wrap was created by George Migliero, owner of the stand and a restaurant in West Des Moines.
COUNCIL BLUFFS — A 16-year-old Nebraska boy has pleaded guilty in the slaying of a 38-year-old Council Bluffs man.
Pottawattamie County District Court records say Xavier Smith-Catchings, of Omaha, entered a written plea Wednesday to a charge of second-degree murder. Prosecutors lowered the charge in exchange for his plea. He and three men were charged with killing Adam Angeroth in January.
Smith-Catchings’ filing says he’s agreed to be sentenced to 50 years and must serve a minimum of 10 years. The filing says the judge isn’t bound by the agreement, so if the judge gives Smith-Catchings the maximum, Smith-Catchings may withdraw his plea.
Nicholas Haner, of Harlan; Ryan McDonald, of Glenwood; and Liam Stec, of Omaha, Nebraska, were sentenced earlier this week to 50 years. They all pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after prosecutors lowered the charge.
Exotic pets rescued from Ames apartment
Ames Animal Control and Shelter officials told the Des Moines Register that it’s one of the worst animal-hoarding cases they’ve seen. Among the animals found Tuesday were fish, various lizards, chinchillas, parakeets, cockatiels, small rodents, frogs and snakes.
Animal control supervisor Ron Edwards said the smell of animal waste and decaying carcasses in the apartment was overwhelming. Workers found 41 live animals and more than 60 dead. Edwards said many of the animals had no access to food or water, and some of the live animals were sharing containers with dead ones.
Authorities recover body from Cedar River
NASHUA — Authorities have recovered a woman’s body from the Cedar River in northeast Iowa.
The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department says someone called 911 a little before 6:40 p.m. Tuesday to report a person in the water at Howard’s Woods Recreation Area northwest of Nashua. The office said the body has been identified as that of Mikala Titus, 23, of Charles City.
The investigation is awaiting a report from the state medical examiner’s office.
The Associated Press