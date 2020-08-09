Police officer in Kenosha injured in shooting; suspect sought
MILWAUKEE — Authorities say a Kenosha police officer was shot early Saturday while investigating a possible illegal entry into a car.
The Kenosha Police Department said in a statement the 30-year-old officer was transported to a hospital, and his injury was not believed to be life-threatening. It said he has been with the department for two years.
Police said the officer was shot while responding to a call. Police said the suspect shot the officer and that the officer returned fire. It is unknown whether the suspect was injured, and the person is still at large.
Police have turned over the investigation to the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, which will be assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Man in custody after exchanging gunfire with police in Chicago
CHICAGO — A gun-wielding man who Chicago police officers spotted running from a business exchanged gunfire with the officers early Friday before he was taken into custody, police said.
Officers allegedly saw Demetrius Williams run out of a business in the city’s Chatham neighborhood about 2:20 a.m. and they were pursuing him when he turned around and fired shots at an approaching squad car, police said.
Officers returned fire, but did not hit Williams, 25, and the officers were not injured, police said, adding a gun was recovered at the scene of the shooting. Williams is charged with attempted first-degree murder.
Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating Friday’s shooting.
Body of boy pulled from river
BEARDSTOWN, Ill. — The body of a boy, one of two who went missing late Thursday, has been pulled from the Illinois River at Beardstown, officials announced Friday.
Searchers recovered the identified boy early Friday near a railroad bridge in Beardstown in central Illinois. The location is where the boys, aged 12 and 15, were last seen. Officials didn’t state which boy’s body was found.
Officials of the Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department said the boys apparently waded too far into the river and were caught in the river’s current. Dive teams from Fulton and Mason counties joined members of other agencies, including the Illinois State Police, in the search for the boys. A search continued for the other missing boy.