CHICAGO — Officers searching the apartment of a Chicago man accused of fatally stabbing a man on a restaurant’s roof discovered the body of a young woman in his refrigerator earlier this month, authorities said.
Brandon Sanders, 33, has not been charged in the death of Iman Al-Sarraj, 18, whose beaten body was found in early July in a refrigerator at his apartment in Chicago’s West Ridge neighborhood.
But he was arrested June 29 and charged with murder in the May killing of Rasim Katanic, a 69-year-old who was a Bosnian War refugee.
1 dead, 6 injured in boat crash
CHICAGO — A woman died and six other people were hospitalized after a boat struck a Chicago breakwall early Friday and capsized in Lake Michigan amid strong winds and high waves, authorities said.
Chicago Deputy District Fire Chief Jason Lach said there was “a huge increase in wind and wave activity” with winds up to 30 mph around the time the boat capsized.
The seven boaters were returning to shore about 4 a.m. when their boat hit a breakwall and capsized, police and.
A woman who was about 20 did not survive.
Indiana men survive small-plane crash
CORTLAND, Ill. — Two Indiana men were hurt when a small plane crashed Thursday in northern Illinois, authorities said.
A single-engine Cessna 177 carrying the two went down around 12:30 p.m. in a field near DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport, about 55 miles west of Chicago, the Federal Aviation administration said.
Both men aboard the aircraft were taken to Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
Jury: Woman not mentally ill at murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay woman wasn’t mentally ill when she killed and dismembered a former boyfriend and scattered his body parts at various locations, a jury found Thursday.
The same Brown County jury that deliberated less than an hour Wednesday before convicting Taylor Schabusiness, 25, of homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilating a corpse in the February 2022 killing of Shad Thyrion, 24, needed less than an hour Thursday to find she didn’t suffer from mental illness or defect at the time.