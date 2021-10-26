AMES, Iowa — An Ankeny resident and Iowa State University student has become the first woman enlisted infantry soldier in the Iowa National Guard.
Pfc. Taylor Patterson returned from basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia last month and is with Company C, 168th Infantry, the Guard said. There are approximately 9,000 service members in the Iowa National Guard.
It has been five years since the U.S. Army opened combat arms positions to women. An infantry soldier must complete a 22-week training stint, where they learn skills ranging from squad tactics to close-quarter combat training.
Patterson said she succeeded in the training with the help of her drill sergeants and support from her family.
“There obviously was a lot of guys who didn’t think the females were able to do that, but I am like, I am proving it to you,” Patterson said.
Patterson is currently studying animal science at Iowa State University in Ames.
MUSCATINE, Iowa — City leaders in Muscatine are considering whether to lift an 18-year ban on pit bulls within the city limits.
The City Council is scheduled to hold a special public hearing on Thursday to gather opinions on the ban that has been in place since Aug. 1, 2003, and whether it should be abolished.
The issue has been on the city’s radar for more than a year. The City Council voted, 6-1, in March 2020 to direct staff to start preparing to strike the ban. But last month, the council was split on the issue, with at least three council members favoring keeping the ban in place.
During the October meeting, the council agreed that whether the ban remains or is lifted, the time has come to review the city’s animal codes.