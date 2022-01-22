CHICAGO — A Black woman who settled with the city of Chicago for nearly $3 million after she was handcuffed while naked by police officers during a botched raid of her home says “there’s no amount of money that will right this wrong” and that changes are needed to the Chicago Police Department.
Anjanette Young, who sued the city after the 2019 raid, said the city council’s approval last month of the $2.9 million settlement has not changed her life and she’s still struggling with what happened to her.
Young, a social worker, was getting ready for bed in February 2019 when several officers serving a search warrant stormed into her apartment and handcuffed her while she was naked.
Young said her financial settlement with the city has not changed her life because she’s always enjoyed living a simple life. She added that, “I would have been more satisfied if all 12 officers had got fired and I didn’t receive a dime.”
HAMPSHIRE — A chemical explosion Friday at a northern Illinois manufacturing plant killed one person and left another critically injured, authorities said.
The incident occurred about 10:45 a.m. when two employees at the W. R. Meadows building materials plant in Hampshire were cleaning a tank inside one of the buildings, Hampshire Fire Protection District Chief Trevor Herrmann said.
It wasn’t immediately known what type of chemicals were involved or what might have triggered the accident, Herrmann said.
W.R. Meadows makes asphalt and concrete products for building construction, he said.
The Kane County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was killed as Wuilmer Gavigia, 55, of Algonquin. It said an autopsy will be conducted Monday.
Hampshire is 47 miles northwest of Chicago.
Paperwork mix-up leads judge to announce wrong verdict
PEORIA — A jury’s paperwork mix-up resulted in a central Illinois judge announcing a not guilty verdict in a murder trial, only to inform the defendant minutes later that he had in fact been convicted.
Micha Gordon and his attorney hugged Thursday after Peoria County Circuit Judge John Vespa spoke the words “not guilty” in announcing the jury’s apparent verdict on a first-degree murder charge.
But the jurors immediately appeared puzzled at the verdict the judge had read. It turned out the panel of 12 jurors had filled out the wrong form, and after about five minutes, Vespa read a new verdict: guilty. Gordon, 55, faces up to 60 years in prison when he is sentenced March 24.