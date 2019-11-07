Voucher group sues over test score release
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin education officials illegally withheld voucher students’ test scores for a day and intentionally skewed them to make it appear the students performed poorly, a voucher group and a conservative law firm allege in a lawsuit filed Wednesday.
School Choice Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty’s lawsuit centers on 2018-19 standardized test scores the state Department of Public Instruction released in September. Thirty-nine percent of all students were proficient or advanced in English language arts and 40% were proficient or advanced in math. Voucher students as a group did worse than that, with only 20.7% proficient or advanced in English and 17.8% proficient or advanced in math.
The groups filed the lawsuit in Jefferson County Circuit Court. The filing alleges that DPI released public school students’ results to the media on Sept. 11 before releasing both public and voucher student scores publicly on Sept. 12. State statues require the department to release the assessment data at the same time, the lawsuit argues. Releasing only part of the data allowed the media to shape stories without giving any other members of the public a chance to comment on them, the lawsuit maintains.
DPI spokesman Benson Gardner didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the lawsuit.
Assembly panel considers mandatory cursive bill
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers are considering a bill that would require schools to teach cursive writing.
Rep. Jeremy Theisfeldt is the bill’s chief Assembly sponsor. He told the Assembly’s state affairs committee Wednesday that writing in cursive can help children read and create neurological connections.
The bill would require schools to incorporate cursive in elementary curriculums with the goal of having students write legibly in cursive by the end of fifth grade.
Court: Former Ottumwa police sergeant firing was justified
DES MOINES — The Iowa Court of Appeals says an Ottumwa police chief and the local civil service commission were right to fire a police sergeant for failure to be truthful during an internal investigation into a January 2017 arrest.
Former Ottumwa police Sgt. Mark Milligan was disciplined for remaining in his car during a stop involving a possible stolen car.
Milligan, the supervising officer at the scene, didn’t intervene when another officer argued with a juvenile female and arrested her on a charge that was later dropped.
Propane suppliers struggle to meet demands
DES MOINES — A late harvest, wet grain and the fall chill have combined to multiply demand for propane in Iowa and other states, according to agriculture and propane industry officials.
Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said that the demand on the supply system during the past week to 10 days has been tremendous.
The corn crop’s late maturity means it had less time than usual to dry in the field. Corn normally should have about 15-17% moisture, officials said. But the average for corn currently being harvested is 21%. It could spoil if not dried.