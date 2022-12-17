CHICAGO — A judge on Saturday set bond at $50,000 for the father of an Illinois man charged with killing seven people at a July 4 parade near Chicago who is accused of helping his son get a gun license.

Robert Crimo Jr. looked somber and tired as he made his first appearance before a judge since surrendering to police Friday. He is charged with seven felony counts of reckless conduct. His lawyer told the judge Saturday that Crimo would be able to pay the required bond amount for his release.

