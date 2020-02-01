Regulators target podcaster who promotes white supremacy
BROOKLYN, Iowa — Regulators are proposing a nearly $13 million fine against a podcaster who they say illegally hid the origin of automated phone calls that used the slaying of an Iowa college student and election campaigns in other states to promote white nationalist and anti-Semitic messages.
The Federal Communications Commission said in a news release Thursday that Scott Rhodes violated the Truth in Caller ID Act that bars the manipulation of caller ID information so calls appear to come from local numbers — a technique called “neighbor spoofing.”
Officials said Rhodes used an autodialer to make 827 calls between Aug. 28 and Aug. 30, 2018, to numbers in Brooklyn, Iowa. Brooklyn was the hometown of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, who was found dead in July 2018.
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who is charged with murder in Tibbetts’ killing, is from Mexico, and authorities suspect he was living in the U.S. illegally.
The recordings said the calls were being paid for by The Road to Power, an Idaho-based group with a website and neo-Nazi podcast that officials have linked to Rhodes.
Law enforcement official resigns
IOWA CITY — A top Iowa law enforcement official resigned this week after an unexplained 3½-month paid leave that coincided with a state human resources investigation.
Terry Cowman, who was the assistant director of the Division of Criminal Investigation, left the state’s employment on Monday, Department of Public Safety lawyer Catherine Lucas said.
Cowman, 48, had been with the department for 25 years.
Cowman and another official, DCI special agent in charge C.J. Noelck, were removed from duty and put under investigation in early October for the Iowa Law Enforcement Intelligence Network.
Lucas claimed that Cowman, 48, resigned voluntarily and not because he otherwise would have been fired.
Cowman did not reply to phone and email messages seeking comment. The department refused to release any resignation letter he submitted.
State officials have declined for months to explain the reason for the investigation of Cowman and Noelck, who returned to work in December.
Wisconsin governor issues state of emergency
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency in southeastern Wisconsin in the wake of severe winter storms that struck the region.
The executive order covers Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties in response to the storms on Jan. 10 through 12. High winds and flooding caused significant damage along the Lake Michigan shoreline. The three counties earlier this week reported a combined $30 million in damage to public infrastructure.
Warm temperatures could threaten winter events
MILWAUKEE — Warm temperatures this weekend in southern Wisconsin could threaten traditional winter events including sturgeon spearing, ice castles and ice bars.
Forecasters anticipate temperatures could reach 50 Sunday.
Organizers at the Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are watching the weather closely. The popular event features massive ice castles that people can walk through. And the ice may not be thick enough on Lake Winnebago to support the annual ritual of sturgeon spearing which begins Feb. 8.
Ongoing reports of poor ice conditions could make for a dangerous year and prompt some spearers to opt out, said Scott Blanck, president of Friendship Fishing Club on the west end of Lake Winnebago.