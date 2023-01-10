Remains found in 1997 in Lake Michigan ID’d as Chicago woman
Human remains found in 1997 along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in western Michigan have been identified as those of a Chicago woman last seen weeks earlier at a Wisconsin beachfront park, police said Monday.
Forensic experts relying on advanced DNA analyses confirmed in December that the remains are those of Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, Michigan State Police said.
Ricker, then 26, was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997, sitting on a bench at a Wisconsin lakefront park by officers with the St. Francis Police Department. She told the officers “she was from Chicago and was ‘enjoying the lakefront and the sun,’” state police said.
On Oct. 27, 1997, human remains were found along the lake in western Michigan’s Manistee County. An autopsy found that person died from asphyxia due to accidental drowning but the remains could not be identified.
Wisconsin governor appoints gay Marine vet to lead veterans agency
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday he promoted the deputy secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs to lead the agency, which has been troubled by frequent allegations of abuse and poor care.
James Bond, a disabled U.S. Marine Corps veteran who has worked at the department for years, is the first openly LGBTQ person in state history to head a Cabinet agency, according to the Legislative Audit Bureau. The governor’s news release did not specify Bond’s disability or details of his military service.
“James has been a dedicated leader at DVA for over a decade and has served the department and Wisconsin veterans well as deputy secretary,” Evers said in a statement. “As a veteran himself, along with his decades of state service, I have no doubt he will bring a wealth of experience, knowledge, and expertise to this role as secretary.”
Iowa lawmakers turn to taxes, guns
DES MOINES — The Iowa Legislature got back to work Monday with Republicans holding even larger majorities in both chambers and goals of approving more tax cuts, further easing gun restrictions and spending public money to fund private schools.
Republicans have controlled both legislative branches since the 2017 session and have worked with GOP governors to pass numerous conservative bills on everything from education to abortion rights.
They will have even greater sway this session given their expanded 64-36 majority in the House and 34-16 majority in the Senate.
Republicans in previous sessions pushed through big reductions in income taxes, and in 2026 the state is expected to fully implement a 3.9% flat income tax. This year, Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver said Republicans would seek reductions or at least more transparency in property taxes, which are imposed by local governments.
Gun rights also will be a priority, following overwhelming voter approval in November of a measure adding the right to keep and bear arms to the Iowa Constitution.
Pritzker takes 2nd oath as Illinois gov
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — J.B. Pritzker, the multibillionaire whose actions over the past year have suggested he may be eyeing a run for president, on Monday was sworn in as Illinois governor for the second time, an occasion he used to issue bold proposals for universal preschool and free college tuition.
Catapulting off the financial successes of his first term — including the conversion of mounds of state debt into a $3.7 billion surplus, the Democrat declared, “It’s time for Illinois to lead.” He called his plans “as ambitious and bold as our people are, thinking not only about the next four years, but about the next 40.”
“I propose we go all in for our children and make preschool available to every family throughout the state,” Pritzker said. “It’s also our obligation to make college more affordable by removing financial barriers. ... Let’s focus on making tuition free for every working-class family.”
He did not elaborate on the proposals, which also include child care options that would allow parents to work or go to school. An email seeking details was sent to a spokesperson.
