Wisconsin GOP seeks to prevent government from closing churches
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republicans are trying again to block government agencies from closing churches during emergencies, this time with a constitutional amendment.
The amendment from Sen. Cory Tomczyk and Rep. Ty Bodden would bar any state or local government agency or subdivision from closing or limiting gatherings in places of worship in response to a national, state or local emergency, including public health emergencies. A number of other states have passed similar legislation, including Arizona, Florida, North Dakota and South Carolina.
The GOP pushed a bill to Evers’ desk in 2021 that would have barred government officials from closing or restricting access to churches during the pandemic but the governor vetoed it. Republicans introduced a similar bill last year but it failed to pass either the Senate or the Assembly.
5 injured when SUV crashes into restaurant
HINSDALE, Ill. — An SUV crashed into a restaurant in suburban Chicago on Monday, critically injuring a teenager and causing four other people to be hurt, authorities said.
A 14-year-old boy was outside the restaurant when he was struck by the SUV, which then collided with the wall of Fontano’s Subs in Hinsdale around 2:30 p.m., news outlets reported.
The teen was transported to Hinsdale Hospital and then later flown to Comer Children’s Hospital at the University of Chicago, authorities said.
Three other people inside the restaurant also were struck by the SUV or debris and were taken to a hospital in serious condition, authorities said. A fourth person was treated and released.
Police say the driver, who was not injured, was leaving a parking lot across the street when the accident occurred. No charges were filed immediately.
Plane’s evacuation slide lands in backyard near O’Hare
CHICAGO — An emergency evacuation slide fell from an airliner Monday and landed in the backyard of a home near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, causing no injuries but damaging a roof, officials and witnesses said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said a United Airlines Boeing 767 had landed safely at O’Hare on Monday on arrival from Switzerland when maintenance workers realized an emergency slide was missing from the plane’s side.
The aircraft was carrying 155 passengers and 10 crew.
WLS-TV reported that Patrick Devitt was not home at the time but his son and father-in-law were present and heard a “boom” shortly after noon. Devitt dragged the slide from his backyard to the front.
He said the slide hit part of the house, damaging the roof, downspout and a window screen.
United said it was seeking to find out exactly how the slide ended up in the neighborhood. The FAA said, without releasing more details, that it was continuing to investigate.