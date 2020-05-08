Iowa plant sees more infections than first thought
WATERLOO, Iowa — Local officials say the coronavirus outbreak at a Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Iowa infected more than 1,000 workers, a far greater number than the state or company has acknowledged.
Black Hawk County health officials said Thursday they have identified 1,031 workers at the Waterloo plant who have tested positive for coronavirus or for antibodies that show they had been infected. That would be about 37 percent of the plant’s 2,800 workers.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that 444 workers at the plant had tested positive.
The outbreak at Tyson has devastated the community. At least three Waterloo Tyson employees have died, and a fourth is in a medical coma.
Iowa trucker no longer suspect in
Illinois slaying
IOWA CITY — Authorities in Illinois say an Iowa man charged in 1990s serial killings “does not appear to have been involved” in the unsolved 1992 slaying of a college student.
The Illinois State Police said Friday that Clark Perry Baldwin is not a suspect in the death of 21-year-old Tammy Zywicki.
The statement appeared to rule out what had seemed to be a promising lead in the case of Zywicki, who was abducted after experiencing car troubles on Interstate 80 near La Salle, Illinois in 1992.
State law against Planned Parenthood funding struck down
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An Iowa judge has ruled that a state law blocking Planned Parenthood from receiving federal money for sex education programs is unconstitutional.
The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported that Fifth Judicial District Judge Paul Scott ruled Wednesday in the case. Scott wrote that the law violates Planned Parenthood of the Heartland’s right to equal protection and “has no valid, ‘realistic conceivable’ purpose that serves a legitimate government interest ...”
In his ruling, Scott issued a permanent injunction to prevent the law’s implementation.
The measure passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2019 excluded any Iowa organization that “provides or promotes abortion” from receiving federal dollars that support sex education and related services to Iowa youth.
Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and ACLU of Iowa filed suit shortly after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bill into law.
The ruling “ensures that teens and young adults across Iowa will continue to have access to medically accurate sex education programs, despite the narrow and reckless policies of anti-abortion lawmakers,” said Erin Davison-Rippey, executive director of Planned Parenthood North Central States.
The governor’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the ruling.