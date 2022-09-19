AMES, Iowa — Iowa State announced plans Monday for a $200 million retail, office and entertainment development called "CYTown" between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum.

The development will sit on a three-acre site north of the stadium and occupy a pregame party area now known as "Tent Row."

