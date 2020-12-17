Chief sues police academy over toxic gas leak in 2018
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A police chief is suing the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy for injuries he suffered from a 2018 carbon monoxide leak that exposed dozens of recruits to unsafe levels of the toxic gas.
Justin Lyman, police chief in the northwestern Iowa town of Newell, was among dozens of trainees sleeping in a dormitory on the academy’s Johnston campus when its ventilation systems failed.
In an amended petition filed this week, Lyman said he and his roommates woke up light-headed and one of them began having a seizure after the colorless, odorless gas spread.
Lyman’s lawsuit says that he immediately began helping evacuate the building, alerting cadets, propping doors open for ventilation and telling others to contact emergency responders.
Lyman and about 70 others were admitted to local hospitals for treatment. They were all participating in the academy’s 16-week basic training session to become certified peace officers in Iowa.
A state investigation later blamed infrastructure failures for causing the leak in the 48-year-old building, which did not have carbon monoxide detectors and was slated for demolition. An air handling unit and a heating boiler simultaneously malfunctioned.
The academy was cited for exposing 77 recruits to unsafe levels of carbon monoxide — including three that faced potentially lethal levels — and for not having an effective ventilation system. It paid a $5,500 fine.
Lyman’s lawsuit claims that the academy was negligent in maintaining the building, and that h’s entitled to damages for his pain and suffering, loss of capacity to enjoy life, and past and future medical bills.
Decatur mom who accidentally smothered son gets probation
DECATUR, Ill. — A Macon County woman who was drunk when she fell asleep and accidentally smothered her baby pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to two years of probation.
Jennifer Bishop pleaded guilty to endangering the life of a child. A charge of endangering a child resulting in death was dropped, the Herald & Review reported.
Police said 2-month-old Franky Martin died last February when he was in a bed with Bishop. Investigators said she first claimed that he was unconscious in a crib.
“Jennifer advised she is an alcoholic and had been battling her addiction,” police said in a court filing.
Besides probation, Bishop, 32, must complete any treatment for substance abuse, cooperate with the Department of Children and Family Services and stay away from alcohol.
Family of Vietnam War veteran didn’t know he had died
ELGIN, Ill. — A Vietnam War veteran buried at an Illinois national cemetery without family was estranged from his relatives who were unaware that he had died months ago, a cousin said.
Irene Donovan said she heard a radio report about Stephen Myerson’s funeral. He had died in September at an Elgin health care center, but a funeral with military honors wasn’t held until Tuesday when Laird Funeral Home donated its services.
The funeral, which was attended by other veterans, was covered by the Daily Herald. The Associated Press picked up the story Tuesday and distributed it to other news media.
Donovan said she and family members had been searching for Myerson for years. She said he had two children, including a son who was deceased.
“He was kind of a traveler, didn’t want to stick in one place for too long. ... I searched everything I could on the internet. I even had a friend who is a former police chief try to help,” Donovan told the Daily Herald.
Myerson’s mother lives in a nursing home in Lake Geneva and doesn’t know about her son’s death, Donovan said. Myerson’s brothers will handle the news.
“This is going to hit her hard,” Donovan said.