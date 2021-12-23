CHICAGO — For the first time on record, Chicago has gone through an entire fall season without receiving a single measurable snowfall.
The previous date for the latest measurable snow in Chicago was Dec. 20, 2012, according to the National Weather Service.
While some areas have seen trace amount, measurable snow is defined by at least a tenth of an inch on the ground.
If no measurable snow falls in Chicago by the end of the year, the city will break another record: The longest stretch of days without it.
Police arrest person of interest in slaying deaths
BELVIDERE — A 24-year-old man arrested for a parole violation was identified Wednesday as a person of interest in the weekend slayings of a man and two young sons in northern Illinois.
The Huntley man had spent part of Sunday with Andrew Hintt, 31, and the boys, Benjamin, 7, and Sebastian, 5, the Belvidere police department said.
The man was interviewed by police and was being held at the Boone County jail. Separately, police seized evidence from a house in Huntley.
The bodies of Hintt and the boys were found at Hintt’s Belvidere home Sunday night.
Belvidere is about 70 miles northwest of Chicago. More than 50 people gathered outside the home Tuesday night to pray.
Hintt and his fiancee were the parents of five children, though Benjamin and Sebastian lived with other relatives in the area. Eileen said Hintt regularly saw them.
BLOOMINGTON — The big cat exhibit at a central Illinois zoo is reopening after five animals had COVID-19.
A tiger and three snow leopards appear to be fully recovered at Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington, while another snow leopard might not appear for a few more days “out of an abundance of caution,” city officials said.
The exhibit opened again Wednesday after closing in November. It’s unclear how the cats became sick; zoo staff have tested negative for COVID-19.
So many people and agencies helped us care for the cats over the last month. It was a group effort,” zoo superintendent Jay Tetzloff said.