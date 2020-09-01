DES MOINES — Iowa Democrats filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to overturn court rulings last week that invalidated thousands of absentee ballot requests.
The Democratic Party, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee filed the lawsuit after judges in Linn and Woodbury counties sided with President Donald Trump’s campaign and other Republican groups. They argued that elections officials in both counties erred when they sent absentee ballot request forms out with personal information filled in.
The rulings mean about 57,000 ballots requests returned in Linn County and 14,000 in Woodbury County are not valid, and voters will have to resubmit requests on standard, blank forms as directed by Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate. A similar case is pending in Johnson County.
Democrats contend Pate overstepped his authority when he issued a directive requiring the blank absentee ballot request forms, two weeks after auditors announced plans to send out the pre-filled forms.
In a statement Monday, Pate accused Democrats of only wanting absentee requests sent out in “Democrat-heavy counties” and said the lawsuit could prevent him from sending out ballot requests statewide.
Meanwhile, former Iowa State Senator Rick Bertrand called for the immediate resignation of Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill.
Woodbury County District Court Judge Patrick Tott ruled, Aug. 28, to void absentee ballot request forms sent out by Gill. At issue was Gill’s decision to send absentee ballot request forms to over 56,000 registered voters that had their personal information, like names, dates of birth and voter pin numbers — filled in.
To date, roughly 14,000 absentee request forms had been returned to Gill’s office.
Bertrand said if Gill refused to resign, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors should take immediate action.
“On behalf of the taxpayer, and the integrity of our local election process, I call on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors to expedite an investigation into Gill’s illegal behavior,” Bertrand said.
In April, Bertrand — a registered Republican — sued Gill — a registered Democrat — claiming voter suppression after two voting centers would be available during a primary and special election to fill Jeremy Taylor’s seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. The number of polling stations was eventually increased to five.