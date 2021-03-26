Man could face nearly 200 charges, including sexual assault
ROCHESTER, Wis. — A man in Racine County could face nearly 200 charges of sexually assaulting an unconscious person and other counts.
Sheriff’s officials are recommending charges that also include possessing child pornography, invasion of privacy and representations depicting nudity.
The 46-year-old Rochester man was arrested after the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a sexual assault on Feb. 28. The woman told investigators she found numerous videos on a laptop of her being sexually assaulted by the man with whom she was acquainted.
The woman said she had no recollection of the assaults and said she believed she was drugged, the Journal Times reported.
Authorities said that when they examined the computer they found the assaults reported by the woman, an assault to an additional adult victim, an assault of a juvenile and several videos of individuals showering or using the restroom.
The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and could include additional charges from out of state.
Appeals court: Testimony in trafficking case admissible
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A state appeals court has ruled a detective’s testimony in a Sheboygan County human trafficking case was admissible, despite the defendant’s argument that she was not an expert on the issue.
Markell Hogan was convicted of human trafficking in 2015 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
At the trial, Sheboygan police Detective Tamara Remington, who has training in human trafficking investigations, was allowed to testify about trends in human trafficking, including the methods and characteristics of traffickers and the common characteristics of their victims, WLUK-TV reported.
Hogan appealed his conviction, arguing the officer didn’t have sufficient specialized or scientific credentials to meet the legal requirements to be presented to the jury as an expert.
The appeals court disagreed.
“Such testimony has become prevalent in human trafficking prosecutions, but no reported Wisconsin decision has addressed its admissibility. We do so here. We hold that the type of “specialized knowledge” at issue in this case may form the basis for expert testimony and that the trial court did not err in finding this expert’s testimony reliable,” the court wrote.