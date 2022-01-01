CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Attorneys for the man accused of fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol trooper earlier this year have asked a judge to toss out statements he gave to investigators.
Michael Lang was charged with first-degree murder after authorities said he shot and killed Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith on April 9, according to KCRG-TV in Cedar Rapids.
Lang is accused of shooting Smith at his home in Grundy Center after a fight during a traffic stop. Lang was injured in the shootout but later spoke to authorities.
His attorneys argue in court papers that Lang was under duress and too medicated to waive his Miranda rights during four days of interviews that followed the incident.
Lang is due in court Jan. 19 or a hearing on another request from his attorneys to move the trial to another county.
Pedestrian struck and killed by car in Polk Co.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 77-year-old man has died after being struck by a car north of Des Moines.
The accident happened Thursday night. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the man was walking across Northeast 14th Street when he was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe. The man died at the scene.
The Tahoe driver remained at the scene. An investigation continues into the cause of the accident.
Wisconsin bill aims to ban high fees for jail phone calls
MADISON — Wisconsin Democratic lawmakers are proposing a law that would stop county jails from charging excessive fees for phone calls.
The bill would cap jail call charges to the same rates that national prepaid wireless telephone providers charge, Wisconsin Public Radio reported. It comes after a report from the Prison Policy Initiative found that some Wisconsin counties charges over $14 for a 15-minute phone call.
Rep. Samba Baldeh, a Democrat supporting the bill, said those charges amount to making a profit on inmates who have not been convicted of any crimes and cuts them off from friends and family.
“They are innocent until proven guilty,” Baldeh said. “But at this point, they are treated as if they are guilty.”
The bill also prohibits jails from charging for calls or video conferences between inmates and their attorneys.
The Prison Policy Initiative, an organization that advocates to reduce the number of people who are jailed and imprisoned, found that Polk, Green and LaCrosse counties all charged over $14 for a 15-minute phone call from their county jails.