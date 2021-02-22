Ames police search for man in connection with death
AMES, Iowa — Iowa authorities are searching for a 33-year-old man in connection with a woman whose body was found in a downtown Ames apartment on Saturday.
Police said Sunday afternoon they are looking for Richard G. Fleck in connection with the woman’s death. Authorities said he may be in the Kansas City, Mo., area.
Officers found the woman around 7 p.m. Saturday after they were sent to check on her welfare. Ames Police didn’t say how the woman died, but they classified her death as a homicide.
Police did not immediately release the woman’s name or any additional details about her death.
Illinois Democrats choose Madigan’s replacement
CHICAGO — Democratic leaders on Sunday chose a 26-year-old constituent services employee to fill the Chicago-area Illinois House seat left vacant by former House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Democrats, including Madigan, met in Chicago and voted, with Edward Guerra Kodatt receiving 63% of the weighted vote. Kodatt has worked as a bilingual outreach and budget assistant in a constituent services office run by Madigan and 13th Ward Alderman Marty Quinn.
Ten people sought to replace Madigan, who resigned from the House seat Thursday. The move came weeks after he decided not to seek re-election for House speaker, a post he has held for more than three decades, as support waned for him amid a federal bribery investigation that’s implicated him.
Gymnastics coach sentenced to 32 years
DeKALB, Ill. — A 25-year-old youth gymnastics coach in northern Illinois has been sentenced to 32 years after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting students.
Joseph R. Hannon, of Sycamore, admitted to sexually assaulting six children between April and September 2016. Each was younger than 13 years. They were students at Energym, a Sycamore gymnastics school.
Energym hired Hannon in 2015, when he was on felony probation for a 2013 felony drug case. The gym’s owner has said Hannon was hired without a background check.
4 people die in crash, including young child
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — Four people, including a young child and teenager, died in a traffic crash outside Chicago, Illinois State Police said Sunday.
The crash happened late Saturday evening in Rolling Meadows. All four people who died were in the same vehicle, a blue 2019 Ford Fiesta that had stopped on the right side of the road before it was struck by a black 2018 Jeep.
Killed were two women, 45-year-old Stacy S. Harris from Schaumburg, who was driving, and 47-year-old Herlanda L. Harris from Chicago, according to police. Also killed were a 17-year-old male from Schaumburg and a 6-year-old boy from Chicago.