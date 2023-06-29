CHICAGO -- Antonio House hasn't known freedom since he was 19, when he was locked up as a suspect in the 1993 kidnappings and killings of two teens on Chicago's West Side.

While evidence showed House was only a lookout, a judge handed him a sentence of natural life. Destined to die in prison, he was forced to adapt to living without hope of ever again being free. His initial mindset was that he was already dead.

