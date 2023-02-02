2nd jury convicts man of poisoning wife with antifreeze in 1998
KENOSHA, Wis. — A jury found a Wisconsin man guilty Wednesday in a second trial for killing his wife with antifreeze and by suffocation in 1998. The verdict of first-degree intentional homicide against Mark Jensen was announced in a Kenosha County courtroom.
Jensen, 63, first was convicted in 2008 in the slaying of Julie Jensen inside their Pleasant Prairie home. He was sentenced then to life without parole, but a Kenosha County judge vacated Jensen’s first conviction in April 2021 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled he deserved a new trial.
Recommended for you
MILWAUKEE — Authorities said a Milwaukee woman did not have a valid license when she was driving a stolen car that crashed, killing a 13-month-old boy who was in the rear seat.
The 31-year-old woman faces a charge of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death. It was not clear Wednesday if she had yet appeared before a judge.
Zarion Robinson’s mother told police her son was in the unlocked car late Friday when she went back inside her home to get something. While she was inside, someone drove away in the car with the boy still in the rear seat. A few minutes later the car struck a minivan.
Paramedics found Zarion crying and still partly strapped in his car seat, the report said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Workers accused of theft after high-rise fire
CHICAGO — Two workers with a company hired for restoration work on a Chicago high-rise apartment building following a deadly fire allegedly stole $19,000 and jewelry from one resident’s apartment, authorities said.
The men, ages 20 and 26, are both charged with felony residential burglary, court records show.
Cook County prosecutors told a judge Sunday the woman whose co-op apartment was burglarized was out of town but had a surveillance camera that alerted her to movement inside her unit.
A supervisor with the restoration company identified the men in the video as temporary workers hired to work in the fire-damaged building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.