Illinois man accused of threatening inauguration violence held without bond
CHICAGO — An Illinois man was ordered held without bond Thursday for allegedly threatening the lives of President Joe Biden and other Democrats before this week’s inauguration.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Fuentes rejected a defense argument that there was no evidence Louis Capriotti had any real plan to act on the threat. Capriotti, 45, of Chicago Heights, faces a federal charge of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce.
In rejecting bail for Capriotti, Fuentes said it was concerning Capriotti continued to make threats of violence to members of Congress even after the FBI told him a year ago to stop making threats.
“Threats hurt people,” Fuentes said at the end of a nearly 90-minute hearing. “They terrorize people. They make people afraid. There’s an argument to be made that’s what they’re intended to do in the first place.”
4th person charged in December killing of retired Chicago Fire Department official
CHICAGO — A fourth person has been charged in the killing of a retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant who was gunned down during an attempted carjacking last month, authorities said.
Jaylen Saulsberry, of Chicago Heights, was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 65-year-old Dwain Williams and was taken into custody Tuesday at O’Hare International Airport. The 19-year-old had been extradited from Pennsylvania, where the FBI arrested him this month on a separate warrant. He was due in court Friday.
According to police, Williams left a store in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the city’s South Side on Dec. 3 when two people, at least one of whom was holding a gun, demanded the keys to his SUV. Williams, who had a concealed carry permit, pulled out his gun and exchanged fire with his assailants. He was shot in the stomach and was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.
Three other people, including a 15-year-old boy, had already been charged in Williams’ death. Police have not said what role Saulsberry allegedly played, but when they arrested a third suspect, they said only the suspected getaway driver was still at large.