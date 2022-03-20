Video shows off-duty Kenosha cop kneeling on student’s neck
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha school officials have released redacted surveillance footage, showing the lunch hour fight between students and the subsequent chokehold restraint an off-duty police officer placed on a 12-year-old girl to subdue her.
Jerrel Perez, the girl’s father, has been calling on the school district to release the footage from March 4. He argues the district attorney should bring charges against Kenosha officer Shawn Guetschow for placing his knee on Perez’s daughter’s neck to restrain her — a move that was banned for Wisconsin law enforcement officers last year.
The school district initially placed Guetschow on paid leave. He resigned from his part-time security job with the school on Tuesday the Journal Sentinel reported.
Perez’s attorney, Drew Devinney, said Guetschow was acting in an on-duty capacity once he placed Perez’s daughter in a chokehold. He and his client are calling for criminal charges for the officer.
Perez said his daughter is in therapy and seeing a neurologist for her injuries and has been medically excused from school for two weeks.
In his resignation letter, Guetschow called out the school district for lack of support and said the incident has placed a heavy burden on his family.
Regulators OK purchase of solar park
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin regulators have approved utilities’ $433 million purchase of the state’s first and largest utility-scale solar project using battery storage in Kenosha County.
The Public Service Commission’s action comes despite objections from consumer advocacy groups, which have raised affordability and reliability concerns with the project, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.
We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service and Madison Gas and Electric are acquiring the 200-megawatt solar project that will produce enough power for around 60,000 homes, as well as provide 110 megawatts of battery storage.
Chicago-based developer Invenergy is building the 1,500-acre project in the town of Paris.
The three utilities say the project is part of efforts to go carbon-neutral by 2050, which is in line with Gov. Tony Evers’ goal for utilities to produce carbon-free electricity in the next 30 years. Construction is set to begin this year, and the project will begin operating in 2023.
Leader of drug ring sentenced to 30 years
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man who investigators said led a drug trafficking ring has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
George Patrick Ashby, 62, was sentenced Friday after being convicted last year of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Prosecutors said Ashby distributed a significant amount of methamphetamine and some heroin in the Cedar Rapids area from 2018 to March 2020, The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported.
Ashby told investigators he got his meth from Fort Madison, Burlington and another city in Iowa.
Court documents say when officers searched Ashby’s home and conducted a traffic stop in May 2019, they found more than 69 grams of pure meth and $3,826 in cash.
Two others, Corey Lowery, 42, of Burlington, and Henry Eilders, 42, of Cedar Rapids, were working with Ashby and have been convicted in the conspiracy.
Court documents say Ashby has at least 16 convictions as an adult.
Train derails at Pewaukee; no injuries reported
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — No one was hurt after a Canadian Pacific cargo train derailed Saturday morning while traveling through Pewaukee.
The Journal Sentinel reports the derailment happened about 6:37 a.m. near Somerset Lane and Parkside Road in the city of Pewaukee. No injuries, power outages, private property or environmental damage has been reported, authorities said.
As the train slowed to a stop, a boxcar derailed from the track, causing one tanker and seven additional boxcars to derail. Only one of the derailed boxcars was hauling freight; the other boxcars and the tanker were empty, authorities said.
The derailment blocked portions of Parkside Road, restricting access to homes there, but otherwise did not affect traffic. The incident remains under investigation by Canadian Pacific.