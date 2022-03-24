Hearing on hold for teen accused of murdering teacher
DES MOINES — A hearing scheduled for Thursday in the case of one of the teenagers charged with killing a southeast Iowa teacher has been placed on hold after his attorney sought a review by the Iowa Supreme Court.
Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, both 16, are charged with murder in the death of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. The body of Graber, 66, was found Nov. 3 hidden at a Fairfield park.
Miller’s attorney, Christine Branstad, has sought to suppress evidence obtained by investigators through a police interview and physical evidence obtained using search warrants.
Branstad has asked Judge Shawn Showers to hold a hearing on suppressing evidence she claims was obtained in violation of Miller’s constitutional rights before the court holds a separate hearing about whether the teenagers should be tried in juvenile court.
Under Iowa law anyone age 16 or over charged with a forcible felony is automatically tried as an adult. Judges may consider sending cases to juvenile court.
Showers denied Branstad’s motion to hold a suppression hearing first, and Branstad on Tuesday asked the Iowa Supreme Court to review Showers’ decision. She asked the judge to stay proceedings in the case until the high court rules.
Showers on Wednesday morning issued an order halting proceedings in Miller’s case. No such order was immediately entered in Goodale’s case.
Man kills 1, self in office shooting
BURR RIDGE, Ill. — A truck driver about to lose his job over a dispute about pay and property fatally shot his supervisor and wounded a former co-worker at another company in suburban Chicago before he took his own life as officers were closing in on him, police said.
At a news conference Wednesday, Burr Ridge Police Deputy Chief Marc Loftus said Jeremy Spicer, 31, of Pine Bluff, Ark., had worked at Winners Freight for about a week when he entered the office on Tuesday afternoon and shot his boss, Nicola Misovic, 30.
Misovic was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Loftus said that Spicer then left the building and went to another company where he was previously employed, Force Logistics, and shot a 31-year-old woman he had once worked with there. The woman whose name was not released was taken to a hospital, where she underwent surgery for a leg wound, police said.
Spicer then went to a third company where he once worked, but left after he was told the owner he had asked to see was not there, Loftus said.
He then walked about a mile to another business, and was asked to leave after he spent about 20 minutes in a restroom, according to authorities. Someone in that building called the police. The first officer to arrive saw Spicer sitting outside and took cover after noticing Spicer’s handgun. A short time later he heard Spicer shoot himself, Loftus said.
Police declined to talk about a motive but Loftus said that Spicer had just delivered one load for the company, got into a disagreement over a second load and was told he would be let go from his job.