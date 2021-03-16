Heavy snow snarls travel in Iowa
DES MOINES — Heavy snow blanketed much of northern Iowa on Monday, snarling traffic and closing schools and services, as a late winter storm moves through the region.
Online reports issued by the Iowa Department of Transportation showed snow and ice covering roads in north-central Iowa and partially covering roads for much of the rest of the northern half of the state.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for three dozen counties in Iowa’s northern half and a winter weather advisory for several more counties in the region. Some areas were expected to see up to 8 inches of snow by late Monday afternoon, the weather service said.
Winds with gusts up to 35 mph drastically cut visibility, making travel dangerous, the service reported.
Iowa unemployment rate drops to 3.5%
DES MOINES — Iowa’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% in January as more residents joined the workforce, the state’s Workforce Development department reported Monday.
The rate was down from a revised 3.7% rate for December and compared to a 2.8% rate a year ago, before the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a severe economic slowdown.
Workforce Development said the state added 8,200 workers in January. There were 57,400 unemployed residents.
Iowa was tied with Kansas for the nation’s sixth-lowest unemployment rate. South Dakota and Utah had the lowest rate, at 3.1%.
The national unemployment rate for January was 6.3%.
Iowa woman pleads not guilty to murder in death of boyfriend
DOW CITY, Iowa — A Crawford County woman has pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of her boyfriend.
Beth Guzman, 44, of Dow City, pleaded not guilty Friday to a count of first-degree murder in the shooting death last month of 46-year-old Jeremy Frank, the Sioux City Journal reported.
Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies have said they found Frank unresponsive and bleeding after being called Feb. 21 to the home he and Guzman shared in Dow City in western Iowa. Frank was taken to a hospital in Denison, where he was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound.
According to court records, Guzman told investigators she and Frank had argued and that she shot Frank in a bedroom as he tried to leave. Guzman later told investigators where she hid the gun and shell casings after the shooting and that she had altered the crime scene in an attempt to cover up the shooting, police said in court documents.