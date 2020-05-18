Police investigate assault of black man in Des Moines
DES MOINES — Authorities say three white men attacked a black man in Des Moines and that one of the assailants made racist comments.
Police said in a news release that the attack happened around 3:25 a.m. Saturday as the man was headed to his girlfriend’s house.
The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital with what police described as significant, non-life-threatening injuries to the left side of his face, eye and hands. Court documents said the man did not know his attackers.
“The victim indicated that he thought it was a case of mistaken identity,” police Sgt. Paul Parizek said. “Bottom line for us is that he was hurt bad, and we want to find the people responsible. We need to find them before we can determine a motive.”
Tyia Campbell, 40, was in an apartment nearby celebrating a friend’s birthday when she heard the victim screaming for help outside. Campbell and her friends went to see what was going on and discovered the victim badly beaten.
“He was bloody, he said he couldn’t breathe and thought he was dying,” Campbell said.
The suspects have not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
Waterloo police investigate fatal shooting
WATERLOO — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Waterloo.
Police were called to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital about 8:30 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting victim.
Police said the man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He died a short time after arriving.
Au autopsy has been scheduled at the State Medical Examiner’s Office. No other details were immediately released, including the man’s name.
Iowa man charged after fleeing officers
CASS COUNTY, Neb. — An Iowa man is facing several charges after fleeing from police in southeast Nebraska.
The Cass County Sheriff’s office said the chase reached speeds up to 130 miles per hour on U.S. Highway 75 Friday morning. The 55-year-old Council Bluffs man stopped briefly after deputies pulled him over around 11:40 a.m. before fleeing northbound.
The driver’s 2005 Ford Crown Victoria wound up in a ditch after he exited the highway without slowing down.
The Cass County Sheriff’s office said the man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, fleeing to avoid arrest, reckless driving and several other charges.
COUNCIL BLUFFS — An Omaha man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer after he shot at a Council Bluffs police officer on May 2.
Jimmy Carr, 34, also was charged with first-degree robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm arising from the confrontation outside a convenience store with Officer Mike Roberts. Carr is being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail on $2 million bond.
Documents state Carr shot at Roberts and was reaching for a gun he dropped when the officer shot Carr in the hip. He also noted that Roberts did not continue firing after Carr began moving away from the gun.
Roberts was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation. It’s unclear if he has returned to duty.