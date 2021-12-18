DES MOINES — The unemployment rate in Iowa fell slightly to 3.7% in November from 3.9% in October as jobs were added in food service, professional and business services, health care and construction.
A strike at major employer John Deere affected unemployment statistics for the month, but workers approved a third contract offer on Nov. 17 and returned to work.
Iowa Workforce Development officials said manufacturing shed 5,500 jobs in November during the labor disruptions but it was a temporary reduction and manufacturing job totals are expected to return to normal for December.
The total number of working Iowans increased to nearly 1.6 million in November, about 3,100 workers higher than October and 38,400 higher than one year ago.
The number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 61,600 in November from 64,800 in October.
The Iowa unemployment rate of 3.7% ranks the state 19th in the nation along with South Carolina and Wyoming. Nebraska had the nation’s lowest unemployment rate at 1.8% and California the highest at 6.9%.
Milwaukee mayor confirmed ambassador to Luxembourg
MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee will soon have a change in leadership.
The U.S. Senate on Thursday evening confirmed the nomination of Mayor Tom Barrett to become ambassador to the small European country of Luxembourg. Barrett, who was elected mayor in 2004, did not say when he plans to step down.
Common Council President Cavalier Johnson will become acting mayor until a special election can be held to fill the remainder of Barrett’s term, which ends in 2024.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Expiration dates for Illinois driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended an additional three months to March 31, 2022, Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday.
This will be the final extension, White said.
“This extension is necessary as my office continues to address the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through expanded online services and the introduction of appointments at select Driver Services facilities,” White said.
The extension applies to anyone whose driver’s license or state ID expired between Jan. 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021.
The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses and CDL learner’s permits, White’s office said.