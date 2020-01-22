Drivers will no longer lose licenses over non-moving violations
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a law that eliminates driver’s license suspensions for most non-moving violations. It takes effect in July.
Pritzker said it will allow tens of thousands of motorists to have driving privileges reinstated. That means more people will be able to work
“Illinois now recognizes the fact that suspending licenses for having too many unpaid tickets, fines, and fees doesn’t necessarily make a person pay the bill, but it does mean that people don’t have a way to pay,” Pritzker said.
Authorities suspend yearly more than 50,000 licenses belonging to people who can’t afford to pay tickets, fines and fees.
According to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a study showed that 42% of those who had their licenses suspended lost their jobs.
State to provide $30 million for open spaces
SPRINGFIELD — State grant funds will provide nearly $30 million for efforts across the state to acquire open spaces and develop and improve recreational facilities.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker released the list of 85 projects late last week. They will receive $29.7 million from the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
“Investments in local park projects are good for families and recreation enthusiasts, helping them enjoy outdoor activities and making Illinois communities better places to live and work,” Pritzker said in a prepared statement.
“Parks projects also boost local economic development efforts and spur additional investment throughout the state.”
OSLAD money supports up to one-half of a project’s cost. With local matching funds, the grant awards will cover $56 million in park developments and open-space land purchases.
3 die in head-on collision
HEROD — State Police on Tuesday released the names of three people killed in a head-on crash that left eight others injured in southern Illinois.
A Dodge Charger driven by David A. Wasson, 27, of Harrisburg, crossed the center line on Illinois 34 in Pope County and struck a Lincoln limousine, police said Tuesday. Wasson and the driver of the limousine, Jarret M. Bencie, 39, of Marion, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.
A passenger in the limo, Kenny N. Webb, 42, of Marion, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.
Eight other passengers in the limousine were hospitalized.
10-year-old shooting classified as homicide
CHICAGO — Authorities have classified as a homicide the death of a Chicago man who died recently, a decade after he was shot multiple times on the city’s West Side.
According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, an autopsy conducted on Sunday on the remains of Marco Rainge, 41, who died Jan. 14, was the result of complications of gunshot wounds that he suffered Oct. 12, 2010.
The Chicago Police Department said on Monday morning that the original aggravated battery investigation has been changed to a homicide investigation. No arrests were made at the time of the shooting, and police said that the victim of the shooting, identified by the medical examiner’s office, did not cooperate with detectives. The department said the case remains an open investigation.