Unions sue USDA, seeking to halt new pork processing rules
DES MOINES — The union representing workers at pork processing plants has sued the federal government to challenge new rules finalized in September that allow companies to set line speeds and turn more food safety tasks over to company employees.
The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union and local unions in Minnesota, Iowa and Kansas have joined with nonprofit consumer advocacy group Public Citizen to file the lawsuit in federal court in Minnesota.
The lawsuit alleges that the new rules announced in September by the U.S. Department of Agriculture violate the Administrative Procedure Act because it is not backed by reasoned decision-making and should be set aside.
A USDA spokeswoman said the agency does not comment on pending litigation.
Wisconsin Democrats push agenda GOP repeatedly opposed
MADISON, Wis. — Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature are pushing an agenda for the fall session that include priorities the Republican majority has repeatedly rejected, including expanding Medicaid, raising the minimum wage and universal gun background checks.
But Democratic state Rep. Chris Taylor, of Madison, said she is hopeful that legalizing medical marijuana will get consideration given that her bill has bipartisan support. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has also been open to the idea.
But the vast majority of the Democratic agenda is unlikely to pass.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is considering calling a special session to take up gun control measures. Taylor says doing that would show the people that Evers and Democrats are standing up for them, even though such a move would not force Republicans to debate the measures.
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking
OMAHA, Neb. — A Wisconsin woman has been imprisoned for sex trafficking a 16-year-old girl in Iowa and Nebraska.
Federal prosecutors say Brooklyn Pohl, 37, was given 10 years at her sentencing Friday in Omaha.
The prosecutors said officers made contact in November 2016 with the girl at a truck stop in the Omaha suburb of Gretna. Investigators learned that Pohl and the girl had traveled from Illinois through Iowa into Nebraska. They stayed at several motels along the way, with Pohl posting online ads offering the girl for sex acts.
Prosecutors said Pohl would help the girl negotiate prices with the customers.
The case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol, the FBI, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and the Sheboygan (Wisconsin) Police Department.
Freight train strikes, kills pedestrian
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police say a freight train has struck and killed a woman on the tracks.
Canadian National reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday that one of its trains struck a pedestrian.
Police found the woman dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.
Roads in the area were closed for about five hours while authorities investigated. No one else was hurt.