Chicago Council votes to pay $2.9 million to wrongly handcuffed woman
CHICAGO — The Chicago Council on Wednesday voted to pay nearly $3 million to a woman who was handcuffed while naked by police officers during a 2019 raid of her home.
The unanimous vote to pay Anjanette Young $2.9 million was widely expected, coming two days after a council committee voted to recommend that the full council accept the settlement and after the city’s law department said Young’s attorney had agreed to the amount.
Before the vote, Alderman Maria Hadden said the council decision to pay the money was the correct way of “admitting we were wrong and that the city did something wrong.”
“We need to fix the system and fix the policies so we don’t keep making the same mistakes,” she said.
With the settlement, the city avoided what Chicago Corporation Counsel Celia Meza said could have been a much larger price tag had Young’s lawsuit gone to trial. And the city’s case had serious problems, starting with the fact that the officers — as Young told them repeatedly — were at the wrong address. More recently, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommended the suspension or firing of eight officers involved in the February 2019 raid.
Young, a social worker, was getting ready for bed when several officers serving a search warrant stormed into her apartment, and handcuffed her while she was naked. The city’s law department said Young was naked for 16 seconds but the covering they put on her kept falling off before she was allowed to get dressed several minutes later.
Chicago schools, teachers union reach $9.25 million deal
CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union have reached a $9.25 million settlement in two long-running federal lawsuits stemming from the layoffs of hundreds of Black educators at underperforming schools.
About $5.25 million of the settlement would be distributed among 413 current and former union members under the terms of the deal, which is subject to court approval and up for a vote at Wednesday’s Chicago Board of Education meeting.
Attorneys for the teachers and paraprofessionals are seeking about $3.6 million in fees and $400,000 in court costs, according to the board.
CPS and CTU representatives praised the settlement Tuesday in emailed statements.
The federal lawsuits stemmed from several rounds of layoffs at 18 schools from 2012 to 2014 under a so-called “turnaround” policy which targeted schools that had been put on probation due to substandard test scores and attendance.
The affected employees worked at schools on Chicago’s South or West sides and many were in Black communities. An uneven number of Black educators lost their jobs, and while the teachers were directed to apply for new jobs at CPS, but not all were re-hired.
Three Black teachers who lost their jobs sued in December 2012, calling the terminations racially discriminatory. A companion suit was filed in 2015.
A different lawsuit with similar allegations stemming from a round of layoffs in 2011 was dismissed last year by a federal judge.
East St. Louis man sentenced to 25 years in carjacking attempt
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis, Ill., man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in federal prison for killing a man during an attempted carjacking in St. Louis in 2019.
Demario Hunter pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court prior to the sentencing.
Federal prosecutors say Hunter, 33, and two other men tried to take a 2013 Ford Escape from James A. Sapone, leading to a struggle during which Hunter fatally shot Sapone. The crime happened on Sept. 6, 2019.
Trials are still pending for the other two suspects.
Officials enter talks to sell Thompson Center
CHICAGO — Illinois officials have started negotiations with a development group to sell the James R. Thompson Center for $70 million up front, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday.
Longtime developer Michael Reschke, who leads The Prime Group, will head development of the 17-story building that houses offices for Pritzker and other state leaders. The group plans to retain the design of the 17-story curved glass structure in downtown Chicago.
The state plans to keep some office space in the building. Some agencies have already moved to a building in the city’s West Loop.
Reschke expects the sale to close within six months and renovations to start within a year.
State officials have tried for years to sell the building, which is expensive to maintain and requires hundreds of millions of dollars in repairs.
The Thompson Center opened in 1985 and was designed by famed architect Helmut Jahn, who died in May.
State officials said the move allows Illinois to be more efficient and save taxpayers over $800 million.
“This strategic public-private partnership allows us to retain a smaller presence in the property while partnering with an established development team to transfer significant financial risk and responsibility for the much-needed capital improvements at the James R. Thompson Center to a third-party,” Janel Forde, director of the Department of Central Management Services, said in a statement.
MOUNT AUBURN — A farmer was rescued Monday after falling into a grain bin in central Illinois, authorities said.
The farmer was conscious and talking to sheriff’s deputies after the rescue Monday morning in rural Mount Auburn, about 20 miles east of Springfield, Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said.
The farmer was transported to a hospital by helicopter, he said.
The farmer, who was submerged in corn up to his chest at one point, was wearing a harness that prevented him from sinking further, Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said.
The farmer was placed in a “rescue sleeve,” which is wrapped around like a coat and helps with compression issues, Blough told The State Journal-Register.
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois state Comptroller Susana Mendoza was among eight state financial officers on Monday urging the Treasury Department to reinstate interest-payment waivers on tens of billions of dollars loaned to states for unemployment rolls that exploded upon the debut of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mendoza, a Democrat, was the lead signatory on a letter sent to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen maintaining that the waiver’s Sept. 6 expiration has added to the burden states face in determining how to pay back more than $39 billion loaned since the tragic early days of the pandemic, when many states virtually shut down, putting hundreds of thousands of out work.
“Taxpayers should not be on the hook for interest just because the pandemic is lasting longer than projected,” Mendoza said.
Illinois must repay $4.5 billion the federal government has advanced since early 2020 for skyrocketing unemployment benefits. But with the waiver’s sunset in September, Illinois has accrued $26.7 million in interest, of which $6.3 million has been paid.